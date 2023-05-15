Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market Report 2023: Shortage of Raw Materials and Subsequent Fluctuations in Their Prices Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global automotive parts remanufacturing market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030.

The report predicts the global automotive parts remanufacturing market to grow with a CAGR of Around 7% over the forecast period from 2023-2030. The study on automotive parts remanufacturing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.

The report on automotive parts remanufacturing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive parts remanufacturing market over the period of 2021-2030. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive parts remanufacturing market over the period of 2021-2030. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The shortage of raw materials and subsequent fluctuations in their prices drives the growth of the market.

The growing shift towards environment-friendly products and manufacturing in the automotive industry is anticipated to augment the market growth.

Restraints

Automotive parts remanufacturing encourages recycling and restrains non-sustainable practices such as mining. However, lack of recognition from the consumers along with unfavorable regulatory policies.

Opportunities

The rapid integration of advanced technology into vehicles including hybrid and electric vehicles is expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive parts remanufacturing market is segmented on the basis of part, and vehicle type.

The Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market by Part

Engine Parts

Transmission & Others

Wheels & Brakes Related

Electrical & Electronics

Body and Chassis

Steering

A/C Compressors

Fuel Systems

Others

The Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Valeo

Budweg Caliper A/S

Carwood Group

MAVALgear

Meritor, Inc.

ATC Drivetrain

Jasper Engines & Transmissions

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Genuine Parts Company

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive parts remanufacturing market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive parts remanufacturing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive parts remanufacturing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

