Global Automotive Passive Safety System Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Passive Safety System estimated at US$24 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Passenger Car, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR to reach US$25.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Light Commercial Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.1% share of the global Automotive Passive Safety System market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956002/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Automotive Passive Safety System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.87% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Segment Corners a 4% Share in 2020



In the global Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$722.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$895.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aptiv PLC

Autoliv, Inc.

Bosch Mobility Solutions

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Key Safety Systems, Inc.

Takata Corporation

Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956002/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Passive Safety System Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Car by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Passenger Car by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Car by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Light Commercial

Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Light Commercial Vehicle by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Light Commercial Vehicle

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium & Heavy

Duty Commercial Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Medium & Heavy Duty

Commercial Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium & Heavy Duty

Commercial Vehicle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Airbag by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Airbag by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Airbag by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Seat Belt by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Seat Belt by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Seat Belt by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Steering Wheel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Steering Wheel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Steering Wheel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic

Control Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Electronic Control Unit by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Control Unit

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Passive

Safety Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Passive Safety

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Passive Safety

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for OEM by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Passive Safety System Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy

Duty Commercial Vehicle for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering

Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel,

Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and

Other Passive Safety Systems for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Passive

Safety System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM

and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light

Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium &

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt,

Steering Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive

Safety Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel,

Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel, Electronic Control

Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems for the Years 2012, 2018

& 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light

Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium &

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt,

Steering Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive

Safety Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel,

Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel, Electronic Control

Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light

Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: China Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium &

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt,

Steering Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive

Safety Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel,

Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel, Electronic Control

Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Passive Safety System Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light

Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium &

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt,

Steering Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive

Safety Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel,

Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel, Electronic Control

Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light

Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: France Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium &

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt,

Steering Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive

Safety Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel,

Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel, Electronic Control

Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light

Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium &

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt,

Steering Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive

Safety Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel,

Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel, Electronic Control

Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light

Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium &

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt,

Steering Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive

Safety Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel,

Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel, Electronic Control

Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy

Duty Commercial Vehicle for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering

Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel,

Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and

Other Passive Safety Systems for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Passive

Safety System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM

and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light

Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium &

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt,

Steering Wheel, Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive

Safety Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by Application - Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel,

Electronic Control Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Airbag, Seat Belt, Steering Wheel, Electronic Control

Unit and Other Passive Safety Systems for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Passive Safety

System by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Passive

Safety System by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Passive Safety System by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car, Light

Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956002/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

