Global Automotive Power Electronics Industry
Jul 25, 2019, 15:51 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Automotive Power Electronics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800029/?utm_source=PRN
4 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$54.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$204.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$306.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$365.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Infineon Technologies AG (Germany); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); NXP Semiconductors NV (The Netherlands); Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA); Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800029/?utm_source=PRN
AUTOMOTIVE POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Power Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Power Electronics Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Power Electronics Global Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Chassis Electronics (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Chassis Electronics (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Chassis Electronics (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Powertrain (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Powertrain (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Powertrain (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Safety & Security Systems (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Safety & Security Systems (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Safety & Security Systems (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Infotainment & Telematics (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: Infotainment & Telematics (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 15: Infotainment & Telematics (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Automotive Power Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States Automotive Power Electronics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Automotive Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Automotive Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: Automotive Power Electronics Market in the United
States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 30: United States Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Automotive Power Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Automotive Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 35: Canadian Automotive Power Electronics Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Power Electronics in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Automotive Power Electronics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Automotive Power Electronics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 41: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Automotive Power Electronics in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Automotive Power Electronics Market Review in China
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Chinese Automotive Power Electronics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Automotive Power Electronics Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Automotive Power Electronics Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Automotive Power Electronics Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Automotive Power Electronics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Automotive Power Electronics Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Automotive Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 56: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Automotive Power Electronics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Automotive Power Electronics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 61: Automotive Power Electronics Market in France by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Automotive Power Electronics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Automotive Power Electronics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Automotive Power Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand for Automotive Power Electronics in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Automotive Power Electronics Market Review in Italy
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Italian Automotive Power Electronics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Automotive Power Electronics Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Automotive Power Electronics Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Power Electronics in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Automotive Power Electronics Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Power
Electronics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 80: Automotive Power Electronics Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Automotive Power Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish Automotive Power Electronics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Automotive Power Electronics Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Automotive Power Electronics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Automotive Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown
in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Automotive Power Electronics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Russia by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Power Electronics
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 95: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Automotive Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 98: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 101: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Automotive Power Electronics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Electronics Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 106: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific
by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Electronics Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Automotive Power Electronics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Automotive Power Electronics Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Automotive Power Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 116: Automotive Power Electronics Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian Automotive Power Electronics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Automotive Power Electronics Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Automotive Power Electronics Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Automotive Power Electronics Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Automotive Power Electronics Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 124: Automotive Power Electronics Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Automotive Power Electronics Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Power Electronics in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Electronics MARKET in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Power
Electronics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Electronics MARKET Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Automotive Power Electronics Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Automotive Power Electronics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Automotive Power
Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Automotive Power Electronics Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Latin American Automotive Power Electronics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Automotive Power Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Automotive Power Electronics Market
by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Power Electronics Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Automotive Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 146: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Automotive Power Electronics Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Power Electronics Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 151: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Brazil by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Automotive Power Electronics Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Automotive Power Electronics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Automotive Power Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Power Electronics
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Automotive Power Electronics Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 162: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Automotive Power Electronics MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Rest of Latin
America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Automotive Power Electronics MARKET Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: Automotive Power Electronics Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Power Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Automotive Power Electronics Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: The Middle East Automotive Power Electronics
Historic Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Automotive Power Electronics Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Power Electronics in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Automotive Power Electronics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Automotive Power Electronics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 179: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Automotive Power Electronics Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 182: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Automotive Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 185: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Israel in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Power
Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Automotive Power Electronics Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Power Electronics Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Automotive Power Electronics Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Automotive Power Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Automotive Power Electronics Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Automotive Power Electronics Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Power Electronics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 195: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Automotive Power Electronics Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Automotive Power Electronics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 198: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Power Electronics MARKET in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Automotive Power Electronics
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Automotive Power Electronics MARKET Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Automotive Power Electronics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Automotive Power Electronics Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Automotive Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Automotive Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 209: Automotive Power Electronics Market in Africa by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Automotive Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800029/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article