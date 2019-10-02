Global Automotive Powertrain Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Powertrain market worldwide is projected to grow by US$199.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$185.4 Billion by the year 2025, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817928/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) will reach a market size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$57.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; BorgWarner, Inc.; Ford Motor Company; General Motors Company; Hyundai Motor Company; JTEKT Corporation; Toyota Motor Corporation; Volkswagen AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817928/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Powertrain Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Powertrain Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Powertrain Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Powertrain Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) (Vehicle Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) (Vehicle Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) (Vehicle Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Passenger Car (Vehicle Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) (Vehicle Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) (Vehicle Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) (Vehicle Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) (Position Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) (Position Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) (Position Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) (Position Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) (Position Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) (Position Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) (Position Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) (Position Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) (Position Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Gasoline (Engine Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Gasoline (Engine Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Gasoline (Engine Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Diesel (Engine Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Diesel (Engine Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Diesel (Engine Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Powertrain Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 28: United States Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Automotive Powertrain Market in the United States by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Position Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automotive Powertrain Market in the United States by

Position Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Automotive Powertrain Market in the United States by

Engine Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Automotive Powertrain Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 40: Canadian Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Position Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Review

by Position Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Automotive Powertrain Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Position Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 43: Canadian Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Review

by Engine Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Automotive Powertrain Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Automotive Powertrain: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Powertrain Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Automotive Powertrain Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Market for Automotive Powertrain: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Position Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Powertrain Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Position Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Automotive Powertrain Market Share Analysis

by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Automotive Powertrain: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Engine Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Powertrain Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Automotive Powertrain Market Share Analysis

by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Automotive Powertrain Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Automotive Powertrain Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Automotive Powertrain Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Position Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Position Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Automotive Powertrain Market by Position

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Automotive Powertrain Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Engine Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Automotive Powertrain Market by Engine Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Powertrain Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 64: European Automotive Powertrain Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Automotive Powertrain Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Automotive Powertrain Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 68: Automotive Powertrain Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Position Type: 2018-2025

Table 71: Automotive Powertrain Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Position Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Powertrain Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Engine Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: Automotive Powertrain Market in France by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: French Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Automotive Powertrain Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Automotive Powertrain Market in France by Position

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Position Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Automotive Powertrain Market Share Analysis by

Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Automotive Powertrain Market in France by Engine

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: French Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Automotive Powertrain Market Share Analysis by

Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 85: Automotive Powertrain Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: German Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Automotive Powertrain Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Position Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Position Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Automotive Powertrain Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 94: Italian Automotive Powertrain Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Automotive Powertrain Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Italian Automotive Powertrain Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Position Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Position Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Automotive Powertrain Market by Position

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Automotive Powertrain Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Engine Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Automotive Powertrain Market by Engine Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Powertrain:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Automotive Powertrain Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Powertrain:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Position Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Automotive Powertrain Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Position Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Analysis by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Powertrain:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Engine

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Automotive Powertrain Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Analysis by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Spanish Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Automotive Powertrain Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 115: Spanish Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Position Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Review

by Position Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Automotive Powertrain Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Position Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 118: Spanish Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Review

by Engine Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Automotive Powertrain Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 121: Russian Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Automotive Powertrain Market in Russia by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 123: Russian Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Russian Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Position Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Automotive Powertrain Market in Russia by Position

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Automotive Powertrain Market in Russia by Engine

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Automotive Powertrain Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Powertrain Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Europe Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Europe Automotive Powertrain Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Position Type:

2018-2025

Table 134: Automotive Powertrain Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Position Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Automotive Powertrain Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type:

2018-2025

Table 137: Automotive Powertrain Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Engine Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Powertrain Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Automotive Powertrain Market in Asia-Pacific by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Automotive Powertrain Market in Asia-Pacific by

Position Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Position Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Analysis by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Automotive Powertrain Market in Asia-Pacific by

Engine Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Analysis by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Automotive Powertrain Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Australian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Australian Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Automotive Powertrain Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Position

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Position Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Automotive Powertrain Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 160: Indian Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Indian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: Automotive Powertrain Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 163: Indian Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Position Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Review

by Position Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Automotive Powertrain Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Position Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 166: Indian Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Review

by Engine Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Automotive Powertrain Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Automotive Powertrain Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: South Korean Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 171: Automotive Powertrain Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Automotive Powertrain Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Position

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Position Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Automotive Powertrain Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Automotive Powertrain Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Automotive Powertrain Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Powertrain: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Automotive Powertrain Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Powertrain: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Position Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Automotive Powertrain Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Position Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market

Share Analysis by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Powertrain: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Engine Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Automotive Powertrain Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Engine

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market

Share Analysis by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Automotive Powertrain Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 188: Automotive Powertrain Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Latin American Automotive Powertrain Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 190: Latin American Automotive Powertrain Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Automotive Powertrain Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 193: Latin American Automotive Powertrain Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Position Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Position Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Automotive Powertrain Market by

Position Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Automotive Powertrain Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Engine Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Automotive Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Automotive Powertrain Market by

Engine Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 200: Automotive Powertrain Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 201: Argentinean Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Argentinean Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Position Type: 2018-2025

Table 203: Automotive Powertrain Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Position Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Automotive Powertrain Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: Automotive Powertrain Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Engine Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 208: Automotive Powertrain Market in Brazil by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 209: Brazilian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Brazilian Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Automotive Powertrain Market in Brazil by Position

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Position Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Analysis by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Automotive Powertrain Market in Brazil by Engine

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Analysis by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 217: Automotive Powertrain Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Mexican Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Mexican Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Automotive Powertrain Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Position Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Position Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Automotive Powertrain Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Automotive Powertrain Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Automotive Powertrain Market Share Breakdown

by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Automotive Powertrain Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 227: Automotive Powertrain Market in Rest of Latin

America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 228: Rest of Latin America Automotive Powertrain Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Automotive Powertrain Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Position Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 230: Automotive Powertrain Market in Rest of Latin

America by Position Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Automotive Powertrain Market

Share Breakdown by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Automotive Powertrain Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 233: Automotive Powertrain Market in Rest of Latin

America by Engine Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Automotive Powertrain Market

Share Breakdown by Engine Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Automotive Powertrain Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 236: Automotive Powertrain Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 237: The Middle East Automotive Powertrain Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 238: The Middle East Automotive Powertrain Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 239: The Middle East Automotive Powertrain Historic

Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: Automotive Powertrain Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Automotive Powertrain Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Position Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 242: The Middle East Automotive Powertrain Historic

Market by Position Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: Automotive Powertrain Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Position Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Automotive Powertrain Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Engine Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 245: The Middle East Automotive Powertrain Historic

Market by Engine Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Automotive Powertrain Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Engine Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Market for Automotive Powertrain: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 248: Automotive Powertrain Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 249: Iranian Automotive Powertrain Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Iranian Market for Automotive Powertrain: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Position Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Automotive Powertrain Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Position Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Automotive Powertrain Market Share Analysis

by Position Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Automotive Powertrain: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Engine Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Automotive Powertrain Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Engine Type for the Period 2009-2017



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817928/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

