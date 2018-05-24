Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market 2018-2022 with HORIBA, AVL LIST, Intertek Group, FEV Group & Ricardo Dominating

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive powertrain testing services market to grow at a CAGR of 9.74% during the period 2018-2022.
Automotive powertrain testing is performed for testing various powertrain attributes, such as powertrain endurance, powertrain performance, powertrain verification, noise, vibrations, and harshness (NVH), emission development, and drivability assessment.
Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is developing computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems. With the continuously improving digital literacy and increasing use of information technology, vendors in the powertrain testing market are developing computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems by combining the engineering expertise with computer networking.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising consumer base and governments' enforcement for upgrading newer emission norms. The stringent rules imposed by the governments encourage the automotive manufacturers to use turbochargers and superchargers for more power output from engines.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is capital-intensive nature of testing facilities and equipment for powertrain testing. Powertrain testing machines and setup are considered capital-intensive. The average price of a powertrain testing machine is around $500,000 to $1,000,000. In addition, the setting up of a testing facility is more expensive.
Key vendors
- HORIBA
- AVL LIST
- Intertek Group
- FEV Group
- Ricardo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ztdwr5/global_automotive?w=5
