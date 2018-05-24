Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market 2018-2022 with HORIBA, AVL LIST, Intertek Group, FEV Group & Ricardo Dominating

The global automotive powertrain testing services market to grow at a CAGR of 9.74% during the period 2018-2022.



Automotive powertrain testing is performed for testing various powertrain attributes, such as powertrain endurance, powertrain performance, powertrain verification, noise, vibrations, and harshness (NVH), emission development, and drivability assessment.



Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is developing computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems. With the continuously improving digital literacy and increasing use of information technology, vendors in the powertrain testing market are developing computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems by combining the engineering expertise with computer networking.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising consumer base and governments' enforcement for upgrading newer emission norms. The stringent rules imposed by the governments encourage the automotive manufacturers to use turbochargers and superchargers for more power output from engines.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is capital-intensive nature of testing facilities and equipment for powertrain testing. Powertrain testing machines and setup are considered capital-intensive. The average price of a powertrain testing machine is around $500,000 to $1,000,000. In addition, the setting up of a testing facility is more expensive.



Key vendors

HORIBA

AVL LIST

Intertek Group

FEV Group

Ricardo



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWERTRAIN TYPE

Segmentation by powertrain type

Comparison by powertrain type

ICE powertrain - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Hybrid and electric powertrain - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by powertrain type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems

Development of engine torque pulse simulation dynamometer

Cold, hot, and no-load engine tests for analyzing complete engine performance

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

HORIBA

AVL LIST

Intertek Group

FEV Group

Ricardo

PART 15: APPENDIX



