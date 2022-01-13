Global Automotive Premium Interior Trim Markets Report 2022: Expanding Luxury Car Industry, Growing Digital Ad Spending, Rising Demand for In-car Entertainment - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Premium Interior Trim Market (By Surface Material and Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premium interior trim market is expected to record a value of US$1.88 billion in 2025, rising at a CAGR of 5.11%, for the time period of 2021-2025.

The factors such as expanding luxury cars industry, growing digital ads spending in the automotive industry, rising demand for in-car entertainment, upsurge in millennial population and surging urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by long production cycle time, high cost involved and volatility in raw material costs and failure to meet the required quality standard.

A few notable trends may include rising CO2 emissions from the transportation sector, growing demand for electric vehicles, use of a variety of lightweight & advanced materials and rising trend of semi-autonomous & autonomous vehicles.

The premium interior trim market is highly fragmented in nature. The top three players, namely NOVEM, Quin and NBHX are capturing the majority of the market share. These players are continuously collaborating and partnering with other players to bring innovation and updated technology in the automotive industry, which is considerably aiding the market growth.

The fastest-growing regional market was Europe, due to the rising production of light-duty vehicles and the industrial coverage of major OEMs. Further, the Americas and Asia also captured significant shares in the global market.

However, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several nations resulting in disruptions in import and export activities of automotive interior trim and thereby hindering the premium interior trim market in 2020.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Ningbo Joyson Electronic, Faurecia, Yamaha Motor Company, Grupo Antolin, Visteon Corporation and Novem) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Premium Interior Trim Manufacturers

Auto Parts Dealers and Suppliers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users (OEMs and Automotive Aftermarket)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Automotive Interior Material

1.3 Automotive Interior Trim Component

1.4 The Global Automotive Value Chain



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Economic Growth

2.2 Decline in Automobile Sales

2.3 Downfall in Auto Parts Export

2.4 Impact on Auto Parts Dealerships



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Premium Interior Trim Market by Value

3.2 Global Premium Interior Trim Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Premium Interior Trim Market by Surface Material

3.3.1 Global Premium Wood Interior Trim Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Premium Wood Interior Trim Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Premium Aluminum Interior Trim Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Premium Aluminum Interior Trim Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Premium Synthetics Interior Trim Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Premium Synthetics Interior Trim Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Premium Carbon Interior Trim Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Premium Carbon Interior Trim Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Premium Interior Trim Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Europe Premium Interior Trim Market by Value

4.1.2 Europe Premium Interior Trim Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Americas

4.2.1 Americas Premium Interior Trim Market by Value

4.2.2 Americas Premium Interior Trim Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia

4.3.1 Asia Premium Interior Trim Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Premium Interior Trim Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expanding Luxury Car Industry

5.1.2 Growing Digital Ad Spending in Automotive Industry

5.1.3 Rising Demand for In-car Entertainment

5.1.4 Upsurge in Millennial Population

5.1.5 Surging Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising CO2 Emission from Transportation Sector

5.2.2 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.3 Use of Variety of Lightweight & Advanced Materials

5.2.4 Rising Trend of Semi-autonomous & Autonomous Vehicles

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Long Production Cycle Time

5.3.2 High-Cost Involved and Volatility in Raw Material Costs

5.3.3 Failure to Meet the Required Quality Standard



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

6.1.3 Comparison of Trim Materials by Company

6.1.4 Global Interior Trim Market Share by Company

6.2 Europe Market

6.2.1 Europe Interior Trim Market Share by Company

6.3 Americas Market

6.3.1 Americas Interior Trim Market Share by Company

6.4 Asia Market

6.4.1 Asia Interior Trim Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Novem

Visteon Corporation

Grupo Antolin

Yamaha Motor Company

Faurecia

Ningbo Joyson Electronic (Quin)

