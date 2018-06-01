Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2018-2023: Engine Management Systems Segment Holds the Major Share

In 2017, the automotive pressure sensor market was valued at USD 3.98 billion and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.36 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of about 8.14% during 2018-2023



In Terms of Product Type, the Passenger Cars Segment accounted for the Highest Market Share



Due to the rising purchasing power of the millennial population, the demand for passenger cars is growing. For an average consumer, truck is a reliable option, as it has good fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the growth of the heavy weight vehicles segment. Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales rate of light vehicles, which cumulatively is expected to contribute to a growth in demand for temperature sensors during the forecast period.



The Engine Management Systems Segment Holds the Major Share in Application



The engine management systems (EMS) are small in size, therefore their engines are made eco-friendly, without compromising the performance of vehicles. Reduction in the size of engine increases the fuel efficiency, leading to a better mileage. Barometric pressure sensor is an essential part in EMS for gasoline and diesel engines.



Fuel economy standards, such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxide emission limits, are getting stringent worldwide, thus, there are many restrictions on emissions .This factor has compelled manufacturers to develop fuel-efficient EMS complying with emission standards, therefore, driving the demand for EMS in the pressure sensors market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation - by Vehicle Type



6. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation - By Application



7. Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market Segmentation - By Geography



8. Competitive Analysis - Company Profiles



9. Investment Analysis



10. Future of the Automotive Pressure Sensor Market



Companies Mentioned



Robert Bosch Gmbh

Nxp Semiconductor

Continental Ag

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

St Microelectronics Nv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8jvvkf/global_automotive?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-pressure-sensors-market-2018-2023-engine-management-systems-segment-holds-the-major-share-300657444.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

