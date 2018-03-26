Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2018-2022 - Booming Connected Car Market Driving Predictive Maintenance Demand

The global automotive prognostics market to grow at a CAGR of 88.34% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the automotive prognostics.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing popularity of prognostics increasing the number of patents. The growing popularity of prognostic systems in the automotive market is leading to the development of various techniques in data acquisition and processing by stakeholders in the field of prognostics. As a result, these stakeholders are drafting patents to protect the intellectual property, which are mostly focused on methods and systems on prognostics and also includes the development of sensors, hardware, and software that are required for prognostic applications.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Booming connected car market driving predictive maintenance demand. The connected car concept includes voice notifications and alerts with visuals for functions like internet, GPS navigation, and information. It includes technologies that yield added benefits to the vehicle and makes them more comfortable and safer during long-distance traveling.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost associated with fleet tracking hinders prognostic system adoption. The initial costs of setting up telematics include license, setup, and installation fees, in addition to payment for customization and integration with current systems. Additionally, the license fee has to be renewed periodically, which adds to the overall cost.



Key vendors

Covisint



DataRPM

Hortonworks

National Instruments

OnStar

Pivotal Software

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

CVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

OEMs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Europe - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 ROW - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of prognostics increasing the number of patents

Development of customer-centric prognostic system through use of 4G and cloud technology

Advanced analytics usage on telematics data to reduce risk severity

Prognostic services to give untapped revenue source to automotive OEMs

Development of next-generation telematics protocol to benefit aftermarket service providers

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive benchmarking

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



