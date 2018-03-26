Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2018-2022 - Booming Connected Car Market Driving Predictive Maintenance Demand

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive prognostics market to grow at a CAGR of 88.34% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the automotive prognostics.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing popularity of prognostics increasing the number of patents. The growing popularity of prognostic systems in the automotive market is leading to the development of various techniques in data acquisition and processing by stakeholders in the field of prognostics. As a result, these stakeholders are drafting patents to protect the intellectual property, which are mostly focused on methods and systems on prognostics and also includes the development of sensors, hardware, and software that are required for prognostic applications.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Booming connected car market driving predictive maintenance demand. The connected car concept includes voice notifications and alerts with visuals for functions like internet, GPS navigation, and information. It includes technologies that yield added benefits to the vehicle and makes them more comfortable and safer during long-distance traveling.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost associated with fleet tracking hinders prognostic system adoption. The initial costs of setting up telematics include license, setup, and installation fees, in addition to payment for customization and integration with current systems. Additionally, the license fee has to be renewed periodically, which adds to the overall cost.
