Global Automotive RADAR Strategic Market Report 2023:Rise in Premium Segment Vehicles Sales Demands the Usage of ADAS Technology

The global market for Automotive RADAR estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Short & Medium Range RADAR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Long Range RADAR segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.1% CAGR

The Automotive RADAR market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 15.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Analog Devices, Inc.

Aptiv PLC

Autoliv, Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

