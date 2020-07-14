Global Automotive Radiators Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Radiators estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LCVs segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.8% share of the global Automotive Radiators market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Automotive Radiators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027.



HCVs Segment Corners a 9.9% Share in 2020

In the global HCVs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$525 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$626.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Denso Corporation

Mahle GmbH

Modine Manufacturing Company

NISSENS A/S

Radiadores OrdÃ³Ã±ez S.A.

Setrab AB

Spectra Premium Industries, Inc.

T. RAD Co., Ltd.

Valeo S.A.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

Aluminum Radiators Dominate the Market

Automotive Radiators: A Deceptively Simple Looking Piece of

Engineering Genius

Nanofluids based Coolants Demand New Radiator Designs

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Ring in Additional Demand

2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of

Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry

2007-09 Recession Highlights the Role Played by Financial

Markets in Global Economic Health

How the Auto Industry Responded to the Recession Shock

How the Auto Industry Recovered & What?s Hampering a Full-Recovery

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic

Forecasts

Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry

Asia-Pacific, the Largest Auto Production Hub Dominates the

Global Market

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the

OEM Market

Expanding Middle Class Population Fuels Broad Based Growth in

New Vehicle Sales, Spurring Opportunities for Allied Component

Businesses

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Radiators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Production - A Major Driver for Radiator Market

Increasing OEM Quality Affects Aftermarket

Aftermarket Reflects Vehicle Fleet Size

Copper/Brass Restricted to Niche Applications

Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spurs

Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Low Pump Prices Encourage People to Drive More

Advancements in Coolant Technology Improves Radiator Performance

Nanofluids as Next Generation Engine Coolants Fuel the Need for

Changes in Radiator Designs

Launch of Novel Coatings for Radiators to Benefit the Market

Aluminum Radiators Dominate the Market

Increasing Automotive Mileage Boosts Growth

Production of Parts in Abundance Increases Unit Demand

Other Factors Influencing the Market

Weather Conditions

Environment

Prices

Cost Plays its Role

Hiring of Professional Technicians

Sophisticated Systems Under Development

Technological Developments/Breakthroughs in the Recent Past

International Acceptance of CuproBraze Expands

Nylon Heat Exchanger

Keystone Introduces Platinum Plus Radiators

SF Cooling Module - Worldâ€™s First Integrated Module

Fluidyne - The Novel Truck Cooling System



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Radiators Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Radiators Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Radiators Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: LCVs (Vehicle Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: LCVs (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: LCVs (Vehicle Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: HCVs (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: HCVs (Vehicle Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: HCVs (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Aluminium (Material Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Aluminium (Material Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Aluminium (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Copper/Brass (Material Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Copper/Brass (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Copper/Brass (Material Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Aluminum/Plastic (Material Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Aluminum/Plastic (Material Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Aluminum/Plastic (Material Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Radiators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Automotive Radiators Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Automotive Radiators Market in the United States by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Automotive Radiators Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Automotive Radiators Market in the United States in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive Radiators Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Automotive Radiators Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Automotive Radiators Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Automotive Radiators Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 31: Canadian Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 32: Automotive Radiators Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Automotive Radiators Market Shares in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Radiators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Automotive Radiators Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Automotive Radiators Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 38: Automotive Radiators Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Automotive Radiators Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Automotive Radiators Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Automotive Radiators Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Automotive Radiators Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive

Radiators Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Automotive Radiators Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Automotive Radiators Market Share Breakdown

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Radiators Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Automotive Radiators Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Automotive Radiators Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Automotive Radiators Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Automotive Radiators Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Automotive Radiators Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Automotive Radiators Demand Potential in Europe in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: European Automotive Radiators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Automotive Radiators Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Automotive Radiators Market in France by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Automotive Radiators Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Automotive Radiators Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Automotive Radiators Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 59: French Automotive Radiators Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: French Automotive Radiators Market Share Shift by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Automotive Radiators Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Automotive Radiators Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Automotive Radiators Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: German Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Automotive Radiators Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: German Automotive Radiators Market Share Distribution

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Automotive Radiators Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Automotive Radiators Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Automotive Radiators Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive

Radiators Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Automotive Radiators Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Automotive Radiators Market Share Breakdown

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Radiators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Automotive Radiators Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Radiators Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Automotive Radiators Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: Automotive Radiators Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Automotive Radiators Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Automotive Radiators Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Automotive Radiators Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Spanish Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 83: Automotive Radiators Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Automotive Radiators Market Shares in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Automotive Radiators Market in Russia by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Automotive Radiators Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Automotive Radiators Market in Russia in US$ Million

by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Automotive Radiators Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Automotive Radiators Market Share Breakdown

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Radiators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Automotive Radiators Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Radiators Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Automotive Radiators Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Automotive Radiators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Automotive Radiators Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Radiators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Automotive Radiators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Radiators Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Automotive Radiators Market in Asia-Pacific by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Radiators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Radiators Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Automotive Radiators Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Radiators Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Radiators Market Share Shift

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Automotive Radiators Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Automotive Radiators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Automotive Radiators Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Australian Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 110: Automotive Radiators Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Automotive Radiators Market Share

Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Automotive Radiators Historic Market Review

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Automotive Radiators Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 115: Indian Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 116: Automotive Radiators Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Automotive Radiators Market Shares in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Automotive Radiators Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Automotive Radiators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Automotive Radiators Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Automotive Radiators Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Automotive Radiators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Automotive Radiators Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Radiators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Automotive Radiators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Radiators Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Radiators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 128: Automotive Radiators Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Radiators Market

Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Automotive Radiators Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Automotive Radiators Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Automotive Radiators Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Automotive Radiators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Automotive Radiators Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Automotive Radiators Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Radiators Market in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 137: Automotive Radiators Historic Demand Scenario in

Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Automotive Radiators Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Radiators Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Automotive Radiators Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Radiators Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Automotive Radiators Demand Potential in Argentina

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Argentinean Automotive Radiators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Automotive Radiators Market in Argentina: Breakdown

of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Automotive Radiators Market in Brazil by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Radiators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Radiators Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Automotive Radiators Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Radiators Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Radiators Market Share Shift by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Automotive Radiators Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Automotive Radiators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Automotive Radiators Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Mexican Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 155: Automotive Radiators Market in Mexico: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Automotive Radiators Market Share

Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Radiators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 158: Automotive Radiators Market in Rest of Latin America

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Radiators Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Automotive Radiators Market in Rest of Latin America

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 161: Automotive Radiators Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type:

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Automotive Radiators Market

Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Radiators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Automotive Radiators Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Radiators Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Radiators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Radiators Historic Market

by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Automotive Radiators Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Radiators Market in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 170: Automotive Radiators Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the

period 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Radiators Market Shares

in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Radiators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Automotive Radiators Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Automotive Radiators Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Automotive Radiators Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Automotive Radiators Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Automotive Radiators Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Automotive Radiators Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Automotive Radiators Demand Potential in Israel in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Israeli Automotive Radiators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Automotive Radiators Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Radiators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Automotive Radiators Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Radiators Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Radiators Market in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 188: Automotive Radiators Historic Demand Scenario in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Radiators Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Automotive Radiators Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Radiators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Automotive Radiators Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Automotive Radiators Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Radiators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Automotive Radiators Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Automotive Radiators Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Radiators Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Radiators Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rest of Middle East Automotive Radiators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 200: Automotive Radiators Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Automotive Radiators Market

Share Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Automotive Radiators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Automotive Radiators Market in Africa by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Automotive Radiators Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Automotive Radiators Market in Africa in US$ Million

by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 206: Automotive Radiators Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: African Automotive Radiators Market Share Breakdown

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 54

