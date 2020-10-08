Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Industry
Global Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027
Oct 08, 2020, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Rear-view Mirror estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 0.1% over the period 2020-2027. Passenger Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 0.2% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised -0.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.7% CAGR
The Automotive Rear-view Mirror market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.6% and -0.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Ficosa International SA
- FLABEG Automotive Holding GmbH
- Gentex Corporation
- Ichikoh Industries Ltd.
- Magna International, Inc.
- Mekra Lang GmbH & Co. Kg
- Murakami Corporation
- Shanghai Lvxiang Auto Parts Co. Ltd.
- SL Corporation
- SMR Automotive Mirrors Stuttgart GmbH
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Rear-view Mirror Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Passenger Vehicles (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Passenger Vehicles (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Passenger Vehicles (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Exterior Mirrors (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Exterior Mirrors (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Exterior Mirrors (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Interior Mirrors (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Interior Mirrors (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Interior Mirrors (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Automotive Rear-view Mirror Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Canadian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Rear-view Mirror in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Japanese Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Rear-view Mirror:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Demand for Automotive Rear-view Mirror in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Chinese Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Automotive Rear-view Mirror Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 44: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: French Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: French Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 52: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Demand for Automotive Rear-view Mirror in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Italian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Rear-view Mirror in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 68: United Kingdom Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Rear-view
Mirror: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 75: Spanish Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Spanish Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 81: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Russian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Automotive Rear-view Mirror
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 86: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 92: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 97: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Australian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 107: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 108: Indian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Indian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: South Korean Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Rear-view Mirror in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Rear-view Mirror
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Rear-view
Mirror: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Rear-view Mirror
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 125: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Latin American Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 127: Latin American Demand for Automotive Rear-view
Mirror in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Latin American Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Automotive Rear-view Mirror Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 134: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Argentinean Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Argentinean Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 139: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 140: Brazilian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Brazilian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 142: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 145: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Mexican Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Automotive Rear-view Mirror
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 153: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Automotive Rear-view Mirror
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 155: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Automotive Rear-view Mirror
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 158: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: The Middle East Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: The Middle East Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Rear-view Mirror in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 167: Iranian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Iranian Market for Automotive Rear-view Mirror:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Automotive Rear-view Mirror Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 173: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Israeli Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Israeli Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Rear-view Mirror
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Automotive Rear-view Mirror
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 187: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Automotive Rear-view Mirror
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Automotive Rear-view Mirror
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 193: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Automotive Rear-view Mirror
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Automotive Rear-view Mirror
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 196: African Automotive Rear-view Mirror Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 198: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: African Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Automotive Rear-view Mirror Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956012/?utm_source=PRN
