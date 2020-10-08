Global Automotive Refinish Coating Industry
Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2027
Oct 08, 2020, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Refinish Coating estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solvent-Borne Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water-Borne Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Automotive Refinish Coating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Other Technologies Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 384-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Axalta Coating Systems
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Berger Paints India Ltd.
- Clariant AG
- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
- KCC Corporation
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Valspar Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Refinish Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Refinish Coating Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Refinish Coating Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Solvent-Borne Coatings (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Solvent-Borne Coatings (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Solvent-Borne Coatings (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Water-Borne Coatings (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Water-Borne Coatings (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Water-Borne Coatings (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Acrylic (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Acrylic (Resin Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Acrylic (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Alkyd (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Alkyd (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Alkyd (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Polyurethane (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Polyurethane (Resin Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Polyurethane (Resin Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Resin Types (Resin Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Primer (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Primer (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Primer (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Basecoat (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Basecoat (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Basecoat (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Topcoat (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Topcoat (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Topcoat (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Fillers (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Fillers (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Fillers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: United States Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in the United
States by Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 45: United States Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 47: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in the United
States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 48: United States Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Automotive Refinish Coating Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Canadian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Review by Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 55: Canadian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Refinish Coating Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 61: Japanese Market for Automotive Refinish Coating:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Market for Automotive Refinish Coating:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Chinese Automotive Refinish Coating Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Chinese Automotive Refinish Coating Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Automotive Refinish Coating Market by Resin
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Chinese Automotive Refinish Coating Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Automotive Refinish Coating Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Refinish Coating Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Automotive Refinish Coating Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 77: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: European Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 82: European Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Europe in US$
Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 86: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: French Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in France by Resin
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: French Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: French Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: German Automotive Refinish Coating Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: German Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: German Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Italian Automotive Refinish Coating Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 109: Italian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Automotive Refinish Coating Market by Resin
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Italian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Automotive Refinish Coating Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Refinish Coating Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Refinish
Coating: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Share Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Refinish
Coating: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 124: Automotive Refinish Coating Market Analysis in Spain
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Spanish Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Spanish Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Review by Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 130: Spanish Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Spanish Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 133: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Russian Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Russia by
Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Russia by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 141: Russian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Rest of Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 149: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 152: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 157: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Asia-Pacific
by Resin Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Share Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Australian Automotive Refinish Coating Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Australian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 172: Automotive Refinish Coating Market Analysis in India
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Indian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Indian Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Review by Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 178: Indian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Indian Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 183: Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Refinish Coating Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 191: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Refinish
Coating: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating
Market Share Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Refinish
Coating: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coating
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 200: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 202: Automotive Refinish Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 203: Latin American Automotive Refinish Coating
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 204: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Latin America
: Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Automotive Refinish Coating Market by
Resin Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 208: Latin American Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 209: Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Latin American Automotive Refinish Coating Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 211: Argentinean Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: Argentinean Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 213: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 214: Argentinean Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027
Table 215: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Argentinean Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 218: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 219: Argentinean Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 220: Brazilian Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Brazil by
Resin Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Brazil by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Brazilian Automotive Refinish Coating Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 228: Brazilian Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 229: Mexican Automotive Refinish Coating Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 230: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019
Table 234: Mexican Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 236: Mexican Automotive Refinish Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 237: Mexican Automotive Refinish Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 238: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in US$ Million in
Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 239: Rest of Latin America Automotive Refinish Coating
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Automotive Refinish Coating
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Automotive Refinish Coating
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 242: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Rest of Latin
America by Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Automotive Refinish Coating
Market Share Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Automotive Refinish Coating
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Automotive Refinish Coating
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 247: The Middle East Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 248: Automotive Refinish Coating Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Automotive Refinish Coating Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
