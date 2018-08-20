NEW YORK, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Refinish Coatings







Automotive refinish coatings are applied to old and new vehicles to cover up damages caused by external factors such as climate; road conditions; foreign particles such as stones, debris, and rubble; and accidents. These coatings are part of the aftermarket. Vehicle owners take their vehicles to automotive body shops and repair centers to repair the damages by getting them painted.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive refinish coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive refinish coatings market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Akzo Nobel



• Axalta Coating Systems



• BASF



• Nippon Paint Holdings



• PPG Industries



• The Sherwin-Williams Company







Market driver



• Support services leading to efficient use of coatings



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market challenge



• Increasing supply-demand imbalance



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market trend



• Increasing demand for UV-curable coating and nanocoating



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







