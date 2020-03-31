Global Automotive Relay Industry

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Relay market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. PCB, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.8 Billion by the year 2025, PCB will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797996/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$266.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$223.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PCB will reach a market size of US$268.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Alstom SA

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fujitsu Ltd.

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Mitsuba Corporation

NEC Corporation

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797996/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Relay: An Introduction

Automotive Relay: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Electric Vehicle Relays Accounts for the Largest Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Relay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Automotive Relay Market Drivers and Restraints

Innovations

Top Brands of Automotive Relays





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Relay Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Relay Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Relay Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: PCB (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: PCB (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: PCB (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Plug-In (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Plug-In (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Plug-In (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: High Volt (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: High Volt (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: High Volt (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Protective (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Protective (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Protective (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Time (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Time (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Time (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Relay Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automotive Relay Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Automotive Relay Market in the United States by

Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Automotive Relay Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by

Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Automotive Relay Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Automotive Relay: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Automotive Relay Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Market for Automotive Relay: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Relay Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Automotive Relay Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Automotive Relay Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Automotive Relay Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Relay Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Automotive Relay Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Automotive Relay Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Automotive Relay Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 59: Automotive Relay Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025

Table 62: Automotive Relay Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Automotive Relay Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Automotive Relay Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Automotive Relay Market in France by Vehicle:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Automotive Relay Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Automotive Relay Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Automotive Relay Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Automotive Relay Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Automotive Relay Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Automotive Relay Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Relay: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Automotive Relay Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Relay: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Automotive Relay Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Automotive Relay Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by

Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Automotive Relay Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Automotive Relay Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Automotive Relay Market in Russia by Vehicle:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Relay Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025

Table 104: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Automotive Relay Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Automotive Relay Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Automotive Relay Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Automotive Relay Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Automotive Relay Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Automotive Relay Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Automotive Relay Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by

Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Automotive Relay Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Automotive Relay Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Automotive Relay Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Automotive Relay Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Automotive Relay Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Automotive Relay Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 132: Automotive Relay Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Relay:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Relay:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Automotive Relay Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Relay Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Automotive Relay Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Automotive Relay Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Automotive Relay Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Automotive Relay Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Automotive Relay Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025

Table 152: Automotive Relay Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Automotive Relay Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Relay Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Automotive Relay Market in Brazil by Vehicle:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Automotive Relay Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Automotive Relay Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Automotive Relay Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relay Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relay Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relay Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Latin America by

Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relay Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Relay Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Automotive Relay Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Automotive Relay Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Relay Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Automotive Relay Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Automotive Relay Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Relay Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Automotive Relay Historic Market by

Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Automotive Relay Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Automotive Relay: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Automotive Relay Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Market for Automotive Relay: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Automotive Relay Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Automotive Relay Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025

Table 191: Automotive Relay Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relay Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relay Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relay Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Automotive Relay Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Relay Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Automotive Relay Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Automotive Relay Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Automotive Relay Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 204: Automotive Relay Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relay Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relay Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relay Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relay Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Automotive Relay Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Automotive Relay Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Automotive Relay Market in Africa by Vehicle:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

ALSTOM SA

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC

DENSO CORPORATION

EATON CORPORATION PLC

FUJITSU

HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO.

MITSUBA CORPORATION

NEC CORPORATION

OMRON CORPORATION

PANASONIC CORPORATION

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

SIEMENS AG

AMERICAN ZETTLER

AMPERITE

BOSCH LTD. - AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET

COTO TECHNOLOGY USA

DENSO AUTO PARTS

EATON CORPORATION

HASCO RELAYS AND ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

LITTELFUSE, INC.

LSIS

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

SALZER ELECTRONICS LIMITED

XIAMEN HONGFA ELECTROACOUSTIC

GOOD SKY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

GUARDIANCONTROLS.COM

GUIZHOU TIANYI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

MEGATONE ELECTRONICS CORP.

NAIDIAN GROUP CO.,LTD.

NINGBO FORWARD RELAY CORPORATION LTD.

NINGBO SONGLE RELAY CO., LTD.

NINGBO TIANBO GANGLIAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

O/E/N INDIA LIMITED

PERFECT SWITCH LLC

SANYOU ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES

SHAANXI QUNLI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

WILLOW TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

ACCELE ELECTRONICS INC.

BETA ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797996/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

