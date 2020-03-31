Global Automotive Relay Industry
Mar 31, 2020, 13:05 ET
NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Relay market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. PCB, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.8 Billion by the year 2025, PCB will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$266.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$223.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PCB will reach a market size of US$268.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- Alstom SA
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Mitsuba Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- TE Connectivity
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Relay: An Introduction
Automotive Relay: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Electric Vehicle Relays Accounts for the Largest Share
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Relay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Relay Market Drivers and Restraints
Innovations
Top Brands of Automotive Relays
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Relay Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Relay Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Relay Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: PCB (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: PCB (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: PCB (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Plug-In (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Plug-In (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Plug-In (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: High Volt (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: High Volt (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: High Volt (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Protective (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Protective (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Protective (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Time (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Time (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Time (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Relay Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Automotive Relay Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Automotive Relay Market in the United States by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Automotive Relay Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Automotive Relay Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Automotive Relay: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Automotive Relay Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Automotive Relay: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Automotive Relay Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Automotive Relay Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Automotive Relay Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Automotive Relay Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Relay Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Automotive Relay Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Automotive Relay Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Automotive Relay Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Automotive Relay Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 62: Automotive Relay Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Automotive Relay Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French Automotive Relay Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Automotive Relay Market in France by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French Automotive Relay Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Automotive Relay Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Automotive Relay Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Automotive Relay Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Automotive Relay Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Automotive Relay Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Relay: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Automotive Relay Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Relay: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Automotive Relay Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Automotive Relay Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Automotive Relay Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Automotive Relay Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Automotive Relay Market in Russia by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Relay Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 104: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Automotive Relay Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Automotive Relay Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Automotive Relay Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Automotive Relay Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Automotive Relay Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Automotive Relay Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Automotive Relay Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Automotive Relay Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Automotive Relay Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Automotive Relay Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Automotive Relay Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Automotive Relay Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Automotive Relay Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Automotive Relay Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 132: Automotive Relay Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Relay:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Relay:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Relay Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Automotive Relay Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Automotive Relay Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Automotive Relay Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Automotive Relay Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Automotive Relay Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Automotive Relay Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Automotive Relay Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 152: Automotive Relay Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Automotive Relay Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Relay Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Automotive Relay Market in Brazil by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Automotive Relay Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Automotive Relay Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Automotive Relay Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relay Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relay Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relay Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Latin America by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relay Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Relay Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Automotive Relay Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Automotive Relay Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Relay Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Automotive Relay Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Automotive Relay Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Relay Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Automotive Relay Historic Market by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Automotive Relay Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Automotive Relay: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 182: Automotive Relay Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Market for Automotive Relay: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Automotive Relay Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Automotive Relay Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Automotive Relay Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 191: Automotive Relay Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relay Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relay Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relay Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Automotive Relay Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Automotive Relay Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Relay Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Automotive Relay Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Automotive Relay Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Automotive Relay Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 204: Automotive Relay Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relay Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relay Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Automotive Relay Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relay Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relay Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Automotive Relay Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Automotive Relay Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Automotive Relay Market in Africa by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Automotive Relay Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
ALSTOM SA
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC
DENSO CORPORATION
EATON CORPORATION PLC
FUJITSU
HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO.
MITSUBA CORPORATION
NEC CORPORATION
OMRON CORPORATION
PANASONIC CORPORATION
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
SIEMENS AG
AMERICAN ZETTLER
AMPERITE
BOSCH LTD. - AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET
COTO TECHNOLOGY USA
DENSO AUTO PARTS
EATON CORPORATION
HASCO RELAYS AND ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
LITTELFUSE, INC.
LSIS
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
SALZER ELECTRONICS LIMITED
XIAMEN HONGFA ELECTROACOUSTIC
GOOD SKY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
GUARDIANCONTROLS.COM
GUIZHOU TIANYI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
MEGATONE ELECTRONICS CORP.
NAIDIAN GROUP CO.,LTD.
NINGBO FORWARD RELAY CORPORATION LTD.
NINGBO SONGLE RELAY CO., LTD.
NINGBO TIANBO GANGLIAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
O/E/N INDIA LIMITED
PERFECT SWITCH LLC
SANYOU ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES
SHAANXI QUNLI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
WILLOW TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
ACCELE ELECTRONICS INC.
BETA ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
