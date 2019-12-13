Global Automotive Relay Market Outlook to 2027 - Demand for Higher Switching Capacity Relays for Electric/Hybrid Powertrain Drives Opportunity
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Relay Market by Type (PCB, Plug-In, High Voltage, Protective, Signal, Time), Ampere (5A-15A, 16A-35A, >35A), Application, Vehicle Type, EV Relay Type (Main, Precharge, Quick Charge, Normal, HV), 48V Relay, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive relay market is projected to reach USD 21,750 million by 2027 from USD 14,222 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5%.
Increasing modernization of vehicles and demand for safety, luxury, and comfort will drive the automotive relay market
The demand for better vehicle performance and driving experience has led automakers to offer advanced technologies and features in vehicles. Mechanical operations of a vehicle are being replaced by electronic systems - for instance, anti-lock brake controls, wiper controls, and others. Relays are a key component of electronic systems, and hence, the automotive relay market is set to grow during the forecast period.
Premium car segment constitutes the largest market in the automotive relay market
Premium car segment holds the largest share of around 31-35% in the automotive relay market. Improvement and additional improvisation in various applications such as emergency assist, GPS, internet access, communications systems, location-based services, safe airbag deployment notification, and remote diagnostics are expected to drive demand. These features would add to the electronic content of a vehicle, and efficient designing and packaging of electronic content will offer superior performance with reduced weight. This will also help increase the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Countries such as Germany and the US have a higher penetration of premium cars than other countries. Premium cars require more number of relays as than other vehicles, and thus, the market for premium car relays is the largest.
Asia Oceania constitutes the largest automotive relay market
Asia Oceania is estimated to lead the automotive relay market as the region represents countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India with the world's highest vehicle production. The automobile industry is flourishing in this region, especially in South Asia. Additionally, Asia Oceania has created hubs for automobile manufacturers and automotive component suppliers. Changing consumer preferences, increasing the disposable income of the middle-class population, and cost advantages for OEMs are driving automotive production in this region. Presence of major relay manufacturers such as TE Connectivity, Panasonic, Omron Corporation, Fujitsu, and Hongfa also drives the automotive relay market in this region.
The automotive relay market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. The key players in the automotive relay market are TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Omron Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. (Germany), Fujitsu (Japan), and Hongfa (China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the automotive relay market with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.
6 Market Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Dynamics
6.2.1 Drivers
6.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Safety and Comfort
6.2.1.2 Increasing Sales of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
6.2.2 Restraints
6.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Relay Design
6.2.3 Opportunities
6.2.3.1 Demand for Higher Switching Capacity Relays for Electric/Hybrid Powertrain
6.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Dc Motor in Automotive Body Electronics
6.2.4 Challenges
6.2.4.1 Involvement of Local Players (Independent Aftermarket) in Relay Market
6.2.4.2 Connected Smart Junction Box and Smart Fuse Box for Autonomous Cars
6.3 Revenue Shift for the Automotive Relay Manufacturers
6.4 Automotive Relay Market, Scenarios (2017-2027)
6.4.1 Automotive Relay Market, Most Likely Scenario
6.4.2 Automotive Relay Market, Optimistic Scenario
6.4.3 Automotive Relay Market, Pessimistic Scenario
6.5 Average Selling Pricing (ASP) Analysis for Automotive Relay, By Region & Ampere
6.5.1 Pricing Analysis, By Region & Ampere, 2018-2019
6.5.1.1 Assumptions
7 Automotive Relay Market, By Relay Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Operational Data
7.1.4 Printed Circuit Board Relay (PCB)
7.1.4.1 North America and Europe are the Largest Growing Markets for PCB Relays
7.1.5 Plug-In Relay
7.1.5.1 North America is the Second Largest Market for Plug-In Relays
7.1.6 High Voltage Relay
7.1.6.1 Europe is the Second Largest Market for High Voltage Relays
7.1.7 Protective Relay
7.1.7.1 Asia Oceania is the Largest Growing Market in Protective Relay Market
7.1.8 Signal Relay
7.1.8.1 Europe Leads the Signal Relay Market
7.1.9 Time Relay
7.1.9.1 European Time Relay Market is Expected to Witness Stagnant Growth
8 Automotive Relay Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Door Lock
8.1.4 Power Windows
8.1.5 Sunroof
8.1.6 Power Seat
8.1.7 Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
8.1.8 Lighting
8.1.9 Fuel Injection
8.1.10 Air Conditioner
8.1.11 Starter
8.1.12 Anti-Brake System (ABS)
8.1.13 Traction Control System
8.1.14 Cooling Fan
8.1.15 Engine Management Module
8.2 Asia Oceania
8.3 North America
8.4 Europe
8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
9 Automotive Relay Market, By Ampere
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 5a-15a Relay
9.1.3.1 Asia Oceania is Largest for 5a-15a Relays
9.1.4 16a-35a Relay
9.1.4.1 North America is the Fastest Growing Market for 16a-35a Relays
9.1.5 >35a Relay
9.1.5.1 Europe is the Second Largest Market for More Than 35a Relays
10 Automotive Relay Market, By Vehicle
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Passenger Car
10.1.4 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
11 Automotive Relay Market for 48v Architecture Vehicle
11.1 Increasing Trend in Vehicle Electrification
11.2 Need for 48v Architecture
11.2.1 Belt-Integrated vs. Transmission-Integrated vs. Crankshaft-Integrated Starter Generator
11.3 Impact of 48v on Architecture on Automotive Relay
11.3.1 Impact of 48v Mild Hybrid Vehicles on Relays
11.3.2 Growth in Electrification Technologies
12 Electric Vehicle Market, By Relay Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
12.1.3.1 Asia Oceania Accounts for the Largest Market
12.1.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
12.1.4.1 North America is the Second Largest Market
12.1.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
12.1.5.1 Europe is the Largest Market
13 Automotive Relay Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Automotive Relay Market, By Region
13.3 Asia Oceania
13.4 Europe
13.5 North America
13.6 Rest of the World
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Automotive Relay: Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Terminology
14.3.2 Visionary Leaders
14.3.3 Innovators
14.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.5 Emerging Companies
14.3.6 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Business Strategy Excellence
14.4 Competitive Scenario
14.4.1 New Product Developments/Launch
14.4.2 Expansion, 2019
14.4.3 Acquisition
14.4.4 Partnerships/Contracts, 2017-2018
14.5 Right to Win
15 Company Profiles
Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis
15.1 TE Connectivity
15.2 Omron Corporation
15.3 Panasonic
15.4 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
15.5 Fujitsu
15.6 Hongfa
15.7 Robert Bosch
15.8 Denso
15.9 LS Automotive
15.10 Littelfuse
15.11 Additional Companies
15.11.1 Asia Oceania
15.11.1.1 Mitsuba Corporation
15.11.1.2 Song Chuan Precision Company
15.11.1.3 Goodsky
15.11.1.4 Xiamen Level King Keep Electronics
15.11.2 Europe
15.11.2.1 ABB
15.11.2.2 Siemens AG
15.11.3 North America
15.11.3.1 Cit Relay & Switch
15.11.3.2 Picker
15.11.3.3 American Zettler
15.11.3.4 American Electronic Components (AEC)
