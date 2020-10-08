Global Automotive Relays Industry
Global Automotive Relays Market to Reach $22.5 Billion by 2027
Oct 08, 2020, 11:30 ET
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Relays estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PCB, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plug-In segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Automotive Relays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
High Volt Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global High Volt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- Alstom SA
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Denso Corporation
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Mitsuba Corporation
- NEC Corporation
- Omron Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- TE Connectivity
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Automotive Relay: An Introduction
Automotive Relay: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Electric Vehicle Relays Accounts for the Largest Share
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Relay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Relay Market Drivers and Restraints
Innovations
Top Brands of Automotive Relays
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Relays Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Relays Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Relays Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PCB (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: PCB (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: PCB (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Plug-In (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Plug-In (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Plug-In (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: High Volt (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: High Volt (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: High Volt (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Protective (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Protective (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Protective (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Time (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Time (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Time (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Relay Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Automotive Relays Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Automotive Relays Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Automotive Relays Market in the United States by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Automotive Relays Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Automotive Relays Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Automotive Relays Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Automotive Relays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Automotive Relays Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for Automotive Relays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Automotive Relays Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Automotive Relays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Automotive Relays Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Automotive Relays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Automotive Relays Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Relay Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Automotive Relays Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Automotive Relays Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Automotive Relays Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Automotive Relays Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 62: Automotive Relays Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Automotive Relays Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Automotive Relays Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Automotive Relays Market in France by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Automotive Relays Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Automotive Relays Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Automotive Relays Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Automotive Relays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Automotive Relays Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Automotive Relays Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Automotive Relays Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Relays: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Automotive Relays Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Automotive Relays Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Relays: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Automotive Relays Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Automotive Relays Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Automotive Relays Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Automotive Relays Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Automotive Relays Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Automotive Relays Market in Russia by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Relays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Relays Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Automotive Relays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 104: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Automotive Relays Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Automotive Relays Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Automotive Relays Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Automotive Relays Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Automotive Relays Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Automotive Relays Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Automotive Relays Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Automotive Relays Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Automotive Relays Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Automotive Relays Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Automotive Relays Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Automotive Relays Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Automotive Relays Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Automotive Relays Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Automotive Relays Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 132: Automotive Relays Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Relays:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Relays:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Automotive Relays Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Automotive Relays Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Automotive Relays Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Automotive Relays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Automotive Relays Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Automotive Relays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Automotive Relays Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Automotive Relays Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 152: Automotive Relays Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Automotive Relays Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Relays Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Automotive Relays Market in Brazil by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Automotive Relays Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Automotive Relays Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Automotive Relays Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relays Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relays Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relays Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Latin America by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relays Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Relays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Automotive Relays Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Automotive Relays Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Relays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Automotive Relays Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Automotive Relays Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Relays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Automotive Relays Historic Market by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Automotive Relays Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Automotive Relays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Relays Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Market for Automotive Relays: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Automotive Relays Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Automotive Relays Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 191: Automotive Relays Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relays Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relays Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relays Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Automotive Relays Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Relays Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Automotive Relays Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Automotive Relays Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Automotive Relays Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 204: Automotive Relays Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relays Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relays Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relays Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relays Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Automotive Relays Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Automotive Relays Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Automotive Relays Market in Africa by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
