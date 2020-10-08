Global Automotive Relays Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Relays estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PCB, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plug-In segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Automotive Relays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



High Volt Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global High Volt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Alstom SA

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fujitsu Ltd.

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Mitsuba Corporation

NEC Corporation

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Relay: An Introduction

Automotive Relay: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Electric Vehicle Relays Accounts for the Largest Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Relay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Relay Market Drivers and Restraints

Innovations

Top Brands of Automotive Relays



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Relays Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Relays Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Relays Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: PCB (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: PCB (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: PCB (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Plug-In (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Plug-In (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Plug-In (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: High Volt (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: High Volt (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: High Volt (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Protective (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Protective (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Protective (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Time (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Time (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Time (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Relay Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Automotive Relays Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Automotive Relays Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Automotive Relays Market in the United States by

Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Automotive Relays Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Automotive Relays Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by

Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Automotive Relays Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Automotive Relays: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Automotive Relays Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Automotive Relays: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Automotive Relays Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Automotive Relays Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Automotive Relays Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Automotive Relays Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Automotive Relays Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Relay Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Automotive Relays Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Automotive Relays Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Automotive Relays Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Automotive Relays Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027



Table 62: Automotive Relays Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Automotive Relays Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Automotive Relays Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Automotive Relays Market in France by Vehicle:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Automotive Relays Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Automotive Relays Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Automotive Relays Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Automotive Relays Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Automotive Relays Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Automotive Relays Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Automotive Relays Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Relays: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Automotive Relays Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Automotive Relays Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Relays: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Automotive Relays Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Automotive Relays Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Automotive Relays Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by

Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Automotive Relays Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Automotive Relays Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Automotive Relays Market in Russia by Vehicle:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Relays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Relays Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Automotive Relays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027



Table 104: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Automotive Relays Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Automotive Relays Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Automotive Relays Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Automotive Relays Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Automotive Relays Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Automotive Relays Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Automotive Relays Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Automotive Relays Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Automotive Relays Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Automotive Relays Historic Market Review by

Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Automotive Relays Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Automotive Relays Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Automotive Relays Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Automotive Relays Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Automotive Relays Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Automotive Relays Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 132: Automotive Relays Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Relays:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Relays:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Relays Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Automotive Relays Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Automotive Relays Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Automotive Relays Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Automotive Relays Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Automotive Relays Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Automotive Relays Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Automotive Relays Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Automotive Relays Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027



Table 152: Automotive Relays Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Automotive Relays Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Relays Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Automotive Relays Market in Brazil by Vehicle:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Automotive Relays Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Automotive Relays Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Automotive Relays Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relays Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relays Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relays Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Latin America by

Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Automotive Relays Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Relays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Automotive Relays Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Automotive Relays Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Relays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Automotive Relays Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Automotive Relays Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Relays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Automotive Relays Historic Market by

Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Automotive Relays Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Automotive Relays: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Automotive Relays Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Automotive Relays: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Automotive Relays Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Automotive Relays Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Automotive Relays Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027



Table 191: Automotive Relays Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relays Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relays Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relays Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Automotive Relays Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Automotive Relays Market by Vehicle:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Automotive Relays Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Relays Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Automotive Relays Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Automotive Relays Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Automotive Relays Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 204: Automotive Relays Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relays Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relays Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Automotive Relays Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relays Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Automotive Relays Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Automotive Relays Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Automotive Relays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Automotive Relays Market in Africa by Vehicle:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Automotive Relays Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956015/?utm_source=PRN



