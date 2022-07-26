Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2027: Integration of the Internet of Things (Iot) and Telematics Present High Potential

DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive remote diagnostics market reached a value of US$ 10 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.81% during 2021-2027.



Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automotive industry represents as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing emphasis of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on the improvement of vehicle performance and collection of relevant data is also driving the market growth.

The adoption of automotive remote diagnostics aids in significantly minimizing service downtime and effectively predicting component defects. In line with this, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles (E/HVs) is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and telematics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies enable users to interact with the connected car eco-systems to offer an improved and comfortable driving experience.

Other factors, including the rising demand for luxury and sports vehicles, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities on improving safety and security of the passengers, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive remote diagnostics market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, connectivity, vehicle type and application.



Breakup by Product Type:

Diagnostic Equipment

Software

Breakup by Connectivity:

3G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Automatic Crash Notification

Vehicle Tracking

Vehicle Health Alert

Roadside Assistance

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market



6 Market Breakup by Product Type



7 Market Breakup by Connectivity



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

9 Market Breakup by Application



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Aptiv PLC (BorgWarner Inc.)

AVL DiTEST GmbH (List Capital & Consulting GmbH)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG)

OnStar Corporation (General Motors Company)

Robert Bosch

