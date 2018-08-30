Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Asbury Automotive Group, Goodyear, Lookers, Monro Muffler Brake & Pendragon Vehicle Management
The "Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive repair and maintenance services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the rising demand for electric vehicles. The usage of electric vehicles helps in the reduction of air pollution and with the growing awareness about the need to reduce greenhouse gases, there is a rise in the adoption of electric vehicles.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing need to ensure the safety of passengers. Engines and brakes are some of the automotive components that require regular maintenance. Since a well-maintained vehicle will help in reducing the possibility of crashes and delays due to vehicle downtime, the need for automotive repair and maintenance services will increase in the coming years.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the growing usage of public transport. It has been observed that China and India are among the top countries with the most polluted cities across the globe. To curb air pollution, several countries are making investments in developing public transport.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Asbury Automotive Group
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Lookers Group
- Monro Muffler Brake
- Pendragon Vehicle Management
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PARTS AND SERVICES
- Segmentation by parts and services
- Comparison by parts and services
- Tires - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Wear and tear parts - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Collision body - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Batteries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by parts and services
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
- Passenger vehicle
- Commercial vehicle
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rise in demand for electric vehicles
- Growth of connected cars market
- Use of 3-D printing for repair
- Increase in investment in autonomous vehicles
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
