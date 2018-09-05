Global Automotive Retreaded Tires Market Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive retreaded tires market to register a revenue of close to USD 8 billion by 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Retreaded Tires







Retreaded tires are those that allow the replacement of used tire's tread with a new tread. Tire retreading involves a process through which a new tread is attached on the tire after removing the worn-out tread. The tire retreading process is generally used for commercial vehicles to make tire replacement a cost-effective process, as retreaded tire forms a low-cost alternative to brand new tires.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495830







Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive retreaded tires market to register a revenue of close to USD 8 billion by 2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive retreaded tires market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Automotive Retreaded Tires Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Bridgestone



• MICHELIN



• Continental



• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber



• MARANGONI



• THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER







Market driver



• Cost advantages of retreaded tires



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market challenge



• Disadvantages of retreaded tires



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Market trend



• Developments in the field of retread tires and designs



• For a full, detailed list, view our report







Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495830







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

