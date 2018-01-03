LONDON, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5264925



According to "Global Automotive Rubber Seal Market By Vehicle Type, By Product Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", Global automotive rubber seal market is projected to reach $ 14.5 billion by 2022. Increase in global vehicle production coupled with increasingly stringent fuel-efficiency norms are the major factors fueling growth in the automotive seal market, globally. Some of the major players operating in the global automotive rubber seal market include Parker-Hannifin Corp., Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, NOK Corporation, SKF AB, Dana Incorporated, Federal-Mogul LLC, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, ElringKlinger AG, Dätwyler Holding Inc., and Flowserve Corporation, among others.



"Global Automotive Rubber Seal Market By Vehicle Type, By Product Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022" discusses the following aspects of automotive rubber seal market globally:

• Automotive Rubber Seal Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Passenger car, LCV, M&HCV, OTR and Two-Wheeler), By Product Type (O-Ring Seals, Rotary Seals, Lip Seals and Mechanical Seals), By Region (APAC, Europe & CIS, North America, South America and MEA)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of automotive rubber seal market globally

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To help industry consultants, automotive rubber seal manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with automotive rubber seal manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5264925



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: query@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +44 208 816 85 48

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-rubber-seal-market-is-projected-to-reach--145-billion-by-2022-300577398.html