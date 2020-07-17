Global Automotive Safety and Security Technology Study, 2013-2024

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Safety and Security Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technologies in automotive safety and security system have undergone significant change in recent years, with seat headrests to adaptive cruise control systems.



The rising wave of new technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, drowsiness monitoring system, lane departure warning system, head-up display, night vision system, park assist, e-call telematics, and tire-pressure-monitoring system technologies are creating significant potential for safety and security systems to protect the driver and passengers from serious injuries during vehicle crash.



In automotive safety and security market, various technologies such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, drowsiness monitoring system, lane departure warning system, head-up display, night vision system, park assist, e-call telematics, and tire-pressure-monitoring system technologies are used. Increasing demand for advanced safety systems, stringent government regulations, and rising consumer demand for vehicle safety are creating opportunities for various safety and security technologies.



Report Coverage



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the safety and security market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global safety and security technology by application, technology and region.



Some of the safety and security companies profiled in this report include AGT Group, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, CGI Group, Cisco Systems, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Ericsson, Ferranti Technologies, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the safety and security market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in safety and security market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in safety and security market?

Q.6 What are the latest technology developments in safety and security market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this safety and security market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive safety and security technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution

2.2: Technology and Application Mapping

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Safety and Security Technologies



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1: Safety and Security Opportunity

4.2: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1: Adaptive Cruise Control

4.2.2: Blind Spot Detection

4.2.3: Drowsiness Monitoring System

4.2.4: Lane Departure Warning System

4.2.5: Head-Up Display

4.2.6: Night Vision System

4.2.7: Park Assist

4.2.8: E-Call Telematics

4.2.9: Tire-Pressure-Monitoring System

4.3: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1: Passenger Cars

4.3.2: Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.3: Heavy Commercial Vehicle



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1: Safety and Security Market by Region

5.2: North American Safety and Security Technology Market

5.2.1: United States Safety and Security Technology Market

5.2.2: Canadian Safety and Security Technology Market

5.2.3: Mexican Safety and Security Technology Market

5.3: European Safety and Security Technology Market

5.3.1: The United Kingdom Safety and Security Technology Market

5.3.2: German Safety and Security Technology Market

5.3.3: French Safety and Security Technology Market

5.4: APAC Safety and Security Technology Market

5.4.1: Chinese Safety and Security Technology Market

5.4.2: Japanese Safety and Security Technology Market

5.4.3: Indian Safety and Security Technology Market

5.4.4: South Korean Safety and Security Technology Market

5.5: RoW Safety and Security Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Safety and Security Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2: Market Share Analysis

7.3: Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1: Implications

8.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Safety and Security Market by Technology

8.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Safety and Security Market by Application

8.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Safety and Security Market by Region

8.3: Emerging Trends in the Safety and Security Market

8.4: Strategic Analysis

8.4.1: New Product Development

8.4.2: Capacity Expansion of the Safety and Security Market

8.4.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Safety and Security Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1: AGT Group

9.2: Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

9.3: CGI Group

9.4: Cisco Systems

9.5: Environmental Systems Research Institute

9.6: Ericsson

9.7: Ferranti Technologies

9.8: General Dynamics Corporation

9.9: Harris Corporation

9.10: Hewlett Packard Enterprise



