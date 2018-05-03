Global Automotive Satellite Radio Market 2018-2022

LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Satellite Radio



Satellite radio in automotive applications offers superior signal and clearer audio quality in addition to having a wider coverage than that of conventional radios such as terrestrial radio station of any region/country.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive Satellite Radio Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automotive Satellite Radio Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for automotive satellite radio in modern vehicles.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Satellite Radio Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Alpine Electronics

• Clarion

• Delphi*

• HARMAN International

• Pioneer Electronics



Market driver

• Satellite radio enables advanced traffic information and tracking system

Market challenge

• Emerging radio substitutes and connectivity solutions

Market trend

• Advances in satellite radio technology with digitalization

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



