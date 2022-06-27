Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This recent report on the automotive scroll e-compressor market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.

This study on the automotive scroll e-compressor market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2017 to 2019 covers historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This study on the automotive scroll e-compressor market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis.

The report also provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the automotive scroll e-compressor market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report on Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market

How much value will the automotive scroll e-compressor market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

What are the impact factors and their effects on the market for automotive scroll e-compressor market?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall automotive scroll e-compressor market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the automotive scroll e-compressor market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the automotive scroll e-compressor market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the automotive scroll e-compressor market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for automotive scroll e-compressor market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market - Executive Summary

1.1. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Size, Units, US$ Mn, 2017-2031

1.2. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Analysis and Key Segment Analysis

1.3. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Key Facts & Figures

1.4. TMR Analysis and Recommendations



2. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Overview

2.1. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Macro-economic Factors

2.1.1. Rise in warehouses across Globe

2.1.2. Per Capita Income

2.2. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Opportunity

2.2.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

2.3. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Factor Analysis

2.3.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

2.3.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.3.3.1. List of Key Manufacturers

2.3.3.2. List of Customers

2.3.3.3. Level of Integration

2.3.4. SWOT Analysis

2.4. Price Trend Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

2.5. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Analysis & Forecast, 2019

2.5.1. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Volume (Units) & Value (US$ Mn)

2.6. Technology Roadmap

2.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.8. Impact Factors - Introduction of Electric Vehicles

2.9. Key Trend Analysis

2.10. Emerging Markets

2.11. Who Supplies Whom

3. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market, by Sales Channel

3.1. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Snapshot

3.1.1. Introduction & Definition

3.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

3.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

3.2. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Volume (Units), Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Sales Channel

3.2.1. OEM

3.2.2. Aftermarket



4. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market, by Vehicle Type

4.1. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Snapshot

4.1.1. Introduction & Definition

4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

4.2. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Volume (Units), Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, By Vehicle Type, 2017-2031

4.2.1. Passenger Vehicle

4.2.1.1. Hatchback

4.2.1.2. Sedan

4.2.1.3. Utility Vehicles

4.2.2. Light Duty Vehicle

4.2.3. Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks

4.2.4. Buses & Coaches

4.2.5. Off-highway Vehicles

4.2.5.1. Construction & Mining Equipment

4.2.5.2. Agricultural Vehicle

4.2.5.3. Industrial Vehicle



5. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market, by Cooling Capacity

5.1. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Snapshot

5.1.1. Introduction & Definition

5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

5.2. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Volume (Units), Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Cooling Capacity, 2017-2031

5.2.1. Less than 20 CC

5.2.2. 20 to 40 CC

5.2.3. 40 to 60 CC

5.2.4. More than 60 CC



6. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market, by Material

6.1. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Snapshot

6.1.1. Introduction & Definition

6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

6.2. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Volume (Units), Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Material, 2017-2031

6.2.1. Steel

6.2.2. Aluminum

6.2.3. Others (Composite Plastic)



7. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market, by Region

7.1. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Snapshot

7.1.1. Introduction & Definition

7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

7.2. Global Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Volume (Units), Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Latin America

7.2.3. Europe

7.2.4. Asia Pacific

7.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8. North America Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market

9. Europe Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market

10. Asia Pacific Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market

11. Middle East & Africa Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market

12. Latin America Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market

13. Competition Assessment

13.1. Global Target Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Competition - a Dashboard View

13.2. Global Target Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Market Structure Analysis

13.3. Global Target Market Automotive Scroll E-Compressor Company Share Analysis

13.3.1. For Tier 1 Market Players, 2020



14. Company Profile

14.1.1. Company Overview

14.1.2. Company Footprints

14.1.3. Product Portfolio

14.1.4. Strategy Overview

14.1.5. Recent Developments

14.1.6. Financial Analysis

14.1.7. Revenue Share

14.1.8. Executive Bios

14.2. Company Profile - Tier 1

14.2.1. Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kg

14.2.1.1. Company Overview

14.2.1.2. Company Footprints

14.2.1.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.1.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.1.5. Recent Developments

14.2.1.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.1.7. Revenue Share

14.2.1.8. Executive Bios

14.2.2. Calsonic Kansei Corporation

14.2.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2.2. Company Footprints

14.2.2.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.2.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.2.5. Recent Developments

14.2.2.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.2.7. Revenue Share

14.2.2.8. Executive Bios

14.2.3. Continental AG

14.2.3.1. Company Overview

14.2.3.2. Company Footprints

14.2.3.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.3.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.3.5. Recent Developments

14.2.3.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.3.7. Revenue Share

14.2.3.8. Executive Bios

14.2.4. Delphi Plc

14.2.4.1. Company Overview

14.2.4.2. Company Footprints

14.2.4.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.4.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.4.5. Recent Developments

14.2.4.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.4.7. Revenue Share

14.2.4.8. Executive Bios

14.2.5. Denso Corporation

14.2.5.1. Company Overview

14.2.5.2. Company Footprints

14.2.5.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.5.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.5.5. Recent Developments

14.2.5.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.5.7. Revenue Share

14.2.5.8. Executive Bios

14.2.6. Hanon Systems

14.2.6.1. Company Overview

14.2.6.2. Company Footprints

14.2.6.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.6.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.6.5. Recent Developments

14.2.6.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.6.7. Revenue Share

14.2.6.8. Executive Bios

14.2.7. Hella

14.2.7.1. Company Overview

14.2.7.2. Company Footprints

14.2.7.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.7.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.7.5. Recent Developments

14.2.7.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.7.7. Revenue Share

14.2.7.8. Executive Bios

14.2.8. Mahle Behr GmbH

14.2.8.1. Company Overview

14.2.8.2. Company Footprints

14.2.8.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.8.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.8.5. Recent Developments

14.2.8.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.8.7. Revenue Share

14.2.8.8. Executive Bios

14.2.9. Panasonic Corporation

14.2.9.1. Company Overview

14.2.9.2. Company Footprints

14.2.9.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.9.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.9.5. Recent Developments

14.2.9.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.9.7. Revenue Share

14.2.9.8. Executive Bios

14.2.10. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.2.10.1. Company Overview

14.2.10.2. Company Footprints

14.2.10.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.10.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.10.5. Recent Developments

14.2.10.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.10.7. Revenue Share

14.2.10.8. Executive Bios

14.2.11. Sanden Corporation

14.2.11.1. Company Overview

14.2.11.2. Company Footprints

14.2.11.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.11.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.11.5. Recent Developments

14.2.11.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.11.7. Revenue Share

14.2.11.8. Executive Bios

14.2.12. Toyota Industries Corporation

14.2.12.1. Company Overview

14.2.12.2. Company Footprints

14.2.12.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.12.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.12.5. Recent Developments

14.2.12.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.12.7. Revenue Share

14.2.12.8. Executive Bios

14.2.13. Valeo S.A.

14.2.13.1. Company Overview

14.2.13.2. Company Footprints

14.2.13.3. Product Portfolio

14.2.13.4. Strategy Overview

14.2.13.5. Recent Developments

14.2.13.6. Financial Analysis

14.2.13.7. Revenue Share

14.2.13.8. Executive Bios



15. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpqoie

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets