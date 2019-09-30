Global Automotive Seat Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global automotive seat market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.74% during the forecasted period from 2019 to 2027. In revenue terms, the global market is expected to generate a value of $74014.90 million by the end of 2027. The improvement and advancement in the automotive seating system accompanied by numerous other factors drive the automotive seat market growth on a global scale.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The market for automotive seat includes segments such as seat type, vehicle energy source, technology, vehicle type, and trim material.Several vehicle types include heavy commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles.



The market based on trim material is divided into genuine leather, fabric, and synthetic leather.On the basis of technology, it is sub-segmented into powered seats, standard seats, ventilated seats, and others.



In terms of revenue, the ventilated seats is the leading segment in the global automotive seat market. The increasing consumer preference for ventilated seats led to many automotive manufacturers providing this technology in cars.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Globally, the automotive seat market is classified into regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, along with Rest of World segment. The Asia Pacific region dominates the global automotive seat market by capturing the largest market share of around 56.10% in revenue terms in 2018. The technological development, flourishing automotive industry, and rapid urbanization are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the automotive seat market in this region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Lear Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Tachi-S Co., Ltd., Tata AutoComp, NHK Spring Co., Ltd., Phoenix Seating, Guelph Manufacturing, Adient Plc, Gentherm, Recaro GmbH & Co. KG, Hyundai Dymos Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Faurecia, TS Tech Co., Ltd., and Magna International Inc. are the leading companies operating in the global automotive seat market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ADIENT PLC

2. AISIN SEIKI CO., LTD.

3. FAURECIA

4. GENTHERM

5. LEAR CORPORATION

6. MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

7. NHK SPRING CO., LTD.

8. TACHI-S CO., LTD.

9. TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

10. TS TECH CO., LTD.

11. HYUNDAI DYMOS INC.

12. RECARO GMBH & CO. KG

13. TATA AUTOCOMP

14. PHOENIX SEATING

15. GUELPH MANUFACTURING



