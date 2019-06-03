Global Automotive Sensors Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Automotive Sensors Market. The report analyzes the Global Automotive Sensors Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and By Applications (Powertrain, Body & Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics/Infotainment, Others). The Global Automotive Sensors Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024. The Global Automotive Sensors Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 – 2024.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779388/?utm_source=PRN







Passenger Vehicles and Powertrain are the segments that have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to enhanced demand for fuel efficient, low emission vehicles by growing number of families globally backed with growing urbanization and increasing consumer personal disposable income is supplementing the market growth. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Automotive Sensors Market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in Asia Pacific region include growing focus of Automobile manufacturers on expanding their product portfolio and manufacturing of vehicles that emit less pollution so as to comply with the government standards clubbed with expedition of infrastructure projects by government in the region will be infusing a decent market growth in the Global Automotive Sensors Market during the period.



The report titled "Global Automotive Sensors Market - Analysis By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Application (Powertrain, Body & Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics/Infotainment, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea)" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Automotive Sensors Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Automotive Sensors Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Automotive Sensors Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

• Automotive Sensors Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• By Application – Powertrain, Body & Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics/Infotainment, Others



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Automotive Sensors Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• By Application – Powertrain, Body & Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics/Infotainment, Others



Country Analysis – US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Automotive Sensors Market – Size and Growth

• By Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• By Application – Powertrain, Body & Convenience, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics/Infotainment, Others



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Autoliv Inc., NXP semiconductors (US).



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779388/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

