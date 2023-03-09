NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Global Automotive Sensors Market to Reach $107.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Sensors estimated at US$28.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.8% over the period 2022-2030. Powertrain Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$28.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chassis segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR

The Automotive Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured)

- Allegro MicroSystems LLC

- Analog Devices, Inc.

- Bourns, Inc.

- Continental AG

- CTS Corporation

- Delphi Technologies

- Denso Corporation

- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

- Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

- Infineon Technologies AG

- Kistler Group

- Melexis NV

- Micralyne, Inc.

- NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc.

- Novotechnik

- NXP Semiconductors N.V.

- Omron Corporation

- OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Sensata Technologies

- SSI Technologies, Inc.

- TDK-Micronas GmbH

- TT Electronics Plc

- Valeo S.A.

- ZF Friedrichshafen AG

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Advancements in Vehicular Technology

Automotive Sensors - A Market Overview

Major Application Areas for Automotive Sensors

Automotive Steering Sensors Market: An Overview

Collision Avoidance Sensors Market - An Overview

Automotive Pressure Sensors - An Insight

Automotive Temperature Sensors - An Overview

Sensors for Self-Driving Vehicles

A Review of Long-Standing Demand Drivers for Automotive Sensors

Global Automotive Production Trends

Global Economic Conditions

Growth in Number of Electronic Components per Vehicle

Impact of Exogenous Factors

Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for

Automotive Sensors

Relatively Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Outlook

Automotive Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Government Initiatives and Technologies Making Roads Safer

Sensor Manufacturing Continues to Move to Low Cost Countries

Miniaturization Ruling the Roost in the Automotive Sensors Market

Automotives Propel CMOS Image Sensors

Sensor Innovations to Transform Automotive Sector

Significance of Automotive Sensors

R&D and Innovation

Emerging Trends in Automotive Position Sensor Market

Growth Factors

MEMS Sensors Market - Making Rapid Inroads into the Automotive

Market

Dynamics of the Automotive MEMS Sensor Market

Hall Effect ICs Dominate the Automotive Magnetic Sensor Market

Rise in Vehicle Sales & Production to Sustain Demand for

Automotive Sensors

Basic Products - the Choice in Developing Markets

Developed Markets Continue to Lap up Advanced Sensor Technologies

Sensors Designed for Powertrain Applications - Traditional

Revenue Contributors

Increasing Use of On-Board Vehicle Health Monitoring &

Diagnostic Systems Drives Growth

ESC & ABS Become Standard - Drive Demand for Sensors in Chassis

Applications

TPMS Grows in Prominence - Drives Demand for TPMS Sensors

Safety Technologies on the Rise - Boost Demand for Automotive

Sensors

Use of Sensors in Futuristic Smart Safety Systems

Airbags - A Key Safety Application Area

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Adoption of Adaptive Cruise Control Systems Augurs Well

for the Market

Automotive OEMs Continue to Evince in ADAS Integration

Radar Based ADAS Systems Remain Reliable & Accurate Option

Image Based Sensors - The Cost Effective Option

Growing Incorporation of Vehicle Security Applications to Boost

Demand for Automotive Sensors

Growing Demand for Comfort & Convenience to Boost Robust Demand

for Sensors in Body Electronics Segment

Intelligent Wiper Systems to Drive Demand for Sensors

Opportunity Indicator

Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity - To Boost Demand for

Sensors

Fuel Efficiency & Emission Control Drive Demand for Automotive

Sensors

Regulatory Mandates Fuel Growth in Automotive Sensors Market

Favorable Government Regulatory Support Benefits Market Growth

for ADAS

OEM Focus on Product Differentiation Drives Demand for

Automotive Sensors

Innovative Powertrain & Transmission Technologies Offer

Lucrative Opportunities

Automotive Haptics Offer Opportunities for Automotive Sensors

Thrust towards Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Automobiles to Fuel

Growth

Cost Effective Sensors to Encourage Commercialization of

Autonomous Vehicles

Integrated Systems Fast Gaining Prominence

Sensor Fusion Becomes Order of The Day for Modern Automotive

Platforms

Modularization Gains Prominence among Sensor Manufacturers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chassis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Chassis by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Chassis by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powertrain Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Powertrain Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Powertrain Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exhaust Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Exhaust Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Exhaust Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety & Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Safety & Control Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Safety & Control

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Body Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Vehicle Body Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Vehicle Body

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LCVs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for LCVs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for LCVs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HCVs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for HCVs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for HCVs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Automotive Sensors Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Automotive Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs

and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by End-Use -

Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chassis,

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust

Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety &

Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems,

Vehicle Body Electronics and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs

and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chassis,

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust

Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety &

Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems,

Vehicle Body Electronics and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Automotive Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs

and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chassis,

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust

Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety &

Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems,

Vehicle Body Electronics and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Automotive Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs

and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chassis,

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust

Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety &

Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems,

Vehicle Body Electronics and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Automotive Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs

and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chassis,

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust

Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety &

Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems,

Vehicle Body Electronics and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Automotive Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs

and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chassis,

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust

Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety &

Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems,

Vehicle Body Electronics and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Automotive Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs

and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chassis,

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust

Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety &

Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems,

Vehicle Body Electronics and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs

and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chassis,

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust

Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety &

Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems,

Vehicle Body Electronics and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Automotive Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs

and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by End-Use -

Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chassis,

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust

Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety &

Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems,

Vehicle Body Electronics and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs

and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chassis,

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust

Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety &

Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems,

Vehicle Body Electronics and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs

and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chassis,

Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust

Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety &

Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Automotive Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems,

Vehicle Body Electronics and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger

Cars, LCVs and HCVs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Sensors by End-Use - Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chassis, Passenger Cars, LCVs and HCVs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Automotive Sensors by Application - Powertrain

Systems, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle

Body Electronics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive

Sensors by Application - Powertrain Systems, Exhaust Systems,

Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Automotive

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721139/?utm_source=PRN

