Global Automotive Sensors Market to Reach $107.1 Billion by 2030
Mar 09, 2023, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Sensors Market to Reach $107.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Sensors estimated at US$28.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.8% over the period 2022-2030. Powertrain Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$28.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chassis segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR
The Automotive Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured)
- Allegro MicroSystems LLC
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Bourns, Inc.
- Continental AG
- CTS Corporation
- Delphi Technologies
- Denso Corporation
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Kistler Group
- Melexis NV
- Micralyne, Inc.
- NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc.
- Novotechnik
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Omron Corporation
- OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sensata Technologies
- SSI Technologies, Inc.
- TDK-Micronas GmbH
- TT Electronics Plc
- Valeo S.A.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Advancements in Vehicular Technology
Automotive Sensors - A Market Overview
Major Application Areas for Automotive Sensors
Automotive Steering Sensors Market: An Overview
Collision Avoidance Sensors Market - An Overview
Automotive Pressure Sensors - An Insight
Automotive Temperature Sensors - An Overview
Sensors for Self-Driving Vehicles
A Review of Long-Standing Demand Drivers for Automotive Sensors
Global Automotive Production Trends
Global Economic Conditions
Growth in Number of Electronic Components per Vehicle
Impact of Exogenous Factors
Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for
Automotive Sensors
Relatively Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
Outlook
Automotive Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allegro MicroSystems LLC (USA)
Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)
Bourns, Inc. (USA)
CASCO (Germany)
Continental AG (Germany)
CTS Corporation (USA)
Delphi Technologies (USA)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)
Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
Kistler Group (Switzerland)
Melexis NV (Belgium)
Micralyne, Inc. (USA)
NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc. (USA)
Novotechnik U.S., Inc. (USA)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Sensata Technologies (USA)
SSI Technologies, Inc. (USA)
TDK-Micronas GmbH (Germany)
TT Electronics Plc (UK)
Valeo S.A. (France)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Government Initiatives and Technologies Making Roads Safer
Sensor Manufacturing Continues to Move to Low Cost Countries
Miniaturization Ruling the Roost in the Automotive Sensors Market
Automotives Propel CMOS Image Sensors
Sensor Innovations to Transform Automotive Sector
Significance of Automotive Sensors
R&D and Innovation
Emerging Trends in Automotive Position Sensor Market
Growth Factors
MEMS Sensors Market - Making Rapid Inroads into the Automotive
Market
Dynamics of the Automotive MEMS Sensor Market
Hall Effect ICs Dominate the Automotive Magnetic Sensor Market
Rise in Vehicle Sales & Production to Sustain Demand for
Automotive Sensors
Basic Products - the Choice in Developing Markets
Developed Markets Continue to Lap up Advanced Sensor Technologies
Sensors Designed for Powertrain Applications - Traditional
Revenue Contributors
Increasing Use of On-Board Vehicle Health Monitoring &
Diagnostic Systems Drives Growth
ESC & ABS Become Standard - Drive Demand for Sensors in Chassis
Applications
TPMS Grows in Prominence - Drives Demand for TPMS Sensors
Safety Technologies on the Rise - Boost Demand for Automotive
Sensors
Use of Sensors in Futuristic Smart Safety Systems
Airbags - A Key Safety Application Area
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Adoption of Adaptive Cruise Control Systems Augurs Well
for the Market
Automotive OEMs Continue to Evince in ADAS Integration
Radar Based ADAS Systems Remain Reliable & Accurate Option
Image Based Sensors - The Cost Effective Option
Growing Incorporation of Vehicle Security Applications to Boost
Demand for Automotive Sensors
Growing Demand for Comfort & Convenience to Boost Robust Demand
for Sensors in Body Electronics Segment
Intelligent Wiper Systems to Drive Demand for Sensors
Opportunity Indicator
Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity - To Boost Demand for
Sensors
Fuel Efficiency & Emission Control Drive Demand for Automotive
Sensors
Regulatory Mandates Fuel Growth in Automotive Sensors Market
Favorable Government Regulatory Support Benefits Market Growth
for ADAS
OEM Focus on Product Differentiation Drives Demand for
Automotive Sensors
Innovative Powertrain & Transmission Technologies Offer
Lucrative Opportunities
Automotive Haptics Offer Opportunities for Automotive Sensors
Thrust towards Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Automobiles to Fuel
Growth
Cost Effective Sensors to Encourage Commercialization of
Autonomous Vehicles
Integrated Systems Fast Gaining Prominence
Sensor Fusion Becomes Order of The Day for Modern Automotive
Platforms
Modularization Gains Prominence among Sensor Manufacturers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
