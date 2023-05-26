Global Automotive SiC Power Semiconductor Industry Trends Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Top 5 Suppliers - STMicroelectronics, Infineon, Wolfspeed, Rohm, and Onsemi

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Trends in the Automotive SiC Power Semiconductor Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global automotive SiC power semiconductor market and industry development and examines the key trends in the development of the global top-five SiC device suppliers, including STMicroelectronics, Infineon, Wolfspeed, Rohm, and Onsemi.

The third-generation semiconductor industry has begun to gain momentum in 2022, despite challenges such as repeated outbreaks of the pandemic, economic instability, reduced investment and trades, and supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical factors. SiC (Silicon Carbide) materials used in power devices have been grabbing market attention due to global efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and the transition to green energy.

Components associated with these semiconductors are rapidly moving from research and development to mass production. As EV (Electronic Vehicles) industry continues to boom, the demand for electric vehicle performance is also increasing.

SiC devices characterized by low energy consumption and high performance are expected to be widely adopted in electric vehicles in the future, in line with the trends towards maximizing the performance of consumer electronics.

The development of the third-generation semiconductor industry, represented by SiC, is thus likely to become a global trend.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development of the Global Automotive SiC Power Semiconductor Market
1.1 Global Net-zero Carbon Emission Initiatives Drive the Development of Electric Vehicles
1.2 Significant Increases in Usage and Value of Power Components under xEv Development
1.3 The Emergence of SiC Compensates for Limitations of Traditional Si-based Semiconductor Materials
1.4 800V+SiC Specifications Becomes the Mainstream Trend in Electric Vehicle
1.5 The Expansion of Electric Vehicle Demand to Boost Global Market Demand for SiC Power Semiconductors

2. Development of the Global SiC Power Semiconductor Industry
2.1 Global SiC Power Semiconductor Industry Has High Market Concentration
2.2 Upstream Substrates and Epitaxy as Major Bottlenecks in the SiC Power Semiconductor Industry
2.3 Trends in the Development of the World's Top Five SiC Device Suppliers
2.4 Large-scale Production, 8-inch Production, In-house Manufacturing, and Strategic Alliances are Key Industry Trends
2.4.1 Large-scale Production: Expanding Production Capacity as the Primary Goal for Manufacturers amid Increased SiC Demand
2.4.2 8-inch Production: Leading Manufacturers Strive to Optimize Substrate Technology to Achieve Mass Production
2.4.3 In-house Manufacturing: Vertical Integration Likely to Become the Mainstream Development Trend in the Global SiC Industry
2.4.4 Strategic Alliances: Carmakers' Influence in the SiC Industry Chain Increases
2.5 Government Policies are a Key Driver for the Development of the SiC Industry
2.5.1 The US: Relies on the Military and Defense Sectors to Drive SiC Industry Development
2.5.2 Europe: Leverages Demand from the Traditional Automotive Industry and Implements Regional Integration Projects
2.5.3 China: Promoting National-level IDM Specialization at National Level through the Military-Civil Integration Policy

3. Analyst's Perspective

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Audi
  • BorgWarner
  • BYD Auto
  • Coherent
  • Denso
  • Epiworld International
  • Ford
  • Foxconn
  • Geely Auto
  • Global Power Technology
  • GM
  • GT Advanced
  • Hestia Power
  • Hong Young Semiconductor
  • Hyundai
  • Infineon
  • Jaguar Land Rover Auto

