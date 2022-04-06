Global Automotive Software Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive software market reached a value of US$ 14.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 41.76 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 18.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Automotive software is a set of programmable data instructions embedded in the vehicle for upgrading and operating the dashboard to eliminate the risk of accidents and ensure passenger safety. It utilizes its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for facilitating telematics, body control, convenience, and communication. Automotive software is further used to schedule appointments, accept bookings, and digitally inspect vehicles. At present, the software is commercially available in varying product types, such as application software, operating system, and middleware.



The rapid expansion in the automotive sector, along with the continual launch of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, are some of the key factors primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of ADAS as the main component of self-driving technology and the rising demand for various advanced safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking systems, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the numerous initiatives undertaken by the regulatory bodies of several countries for reducing road accidents and ensuring road safety are providing an impetus to market growth. Other factors, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-based solutions for controlling devices and ensuring security, are contributing to the market growth. The market is also driven by the development of smart capabilities in various infotainment systems in automobiles, which is facilitating the utilization of automotive software significantly. Extensive research and development (R&D) activities, rising focus on connected vehicles, increasing demand for passenger vehicles, especially in the developing regions, and significant investments for engineering upgraded solutions represent some of the other factors driving the automotive software market toward growth further across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airbiquity Inc., Autonet Mobile Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Google LLC, Green Hills Software, KPIT Technologies Limited, Microsoft Corporation, MontaVista Software LLC, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH and Wind River Systems Inc. (Intel Corporation).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Application Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Middleware

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Operating System

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 ICE Passenger Vehicle

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 ICE Light Commercial Vehicle

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 ICE Heavy Commercial Vehicle

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Battery Electric Vehicle

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Autonomous Vehicles

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Safety and Security

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Infotainment and Instrument Cluster

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Vehicle Connectivity

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Airbiquity Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Autonet Mobile Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 BlackBerry Limited

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Google LLC

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Green Hills Software

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 KPIT Technologies Limited

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 MontaVista Software LLC

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 NVIDIA Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Wind River Systems Inc. (Intel Corporation)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ql05sc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets