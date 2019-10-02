Global Automotive Stampings Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Stampings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Blanking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$40.4 Billion by the year 2025, Blanking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$937.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Blanking will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acro Metal Stamping; Alcoa, Inc.; American Industrial Co.; ARO Metal Stamping Company, Inc.; Caparo Group; Clow Stamping Company; Goshen Stamping, LLC; Interplex Holdings Pte., Ltd.; Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping; Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company; Martinrea International Inc.; Shiloh Industries, Inc.; Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc.; Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc.







