Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive steel wheels market is expected to grow to 312.64 million units by 2022

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Steel Wheels



Automotive steel wheels are circular shaped rims on which the tires are mounted. They are responsible for enabling mobility of an automobile and to carry the weight of the vehicle. From conventional cast-iron wheels to high-performance carbon fiber alloys, automotive wheels have evolved significantly in terms of the materials used to manufacture them.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive steel wheels market is expected to grow to 312.64 million units by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive steel wheels market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Steel Wheels Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Accuride

• ALCAR HOLDING

• Fastco Canada

• IOCHPE

• Steel Strips Wheel

• TOPY INDUSTRIES



Market driver

• Low development cost and advantages of steel wheels

Market challenge

• Increasing penetration of aluminum alloy wheels

Market trend

• Vendors incorporating advanced manufacturing technology for high-strength steel wheels

