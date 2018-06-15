Global Automotive Steer-by-wire Systems Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2026 by Component, Vehicle Type & Geography

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Steer-by-wire Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive steer-by-wire systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% over 2018 -2026.
The steering system of a vehicle is responsible for turning the vehicle in desired direction by connecting the components and linkages. Steer-by-wire (SBW) systems have emerged as a promising next generation automobile steering system. It is dependent on electrical or electro-mechanical systems in order to perform steering function. It further facilitates better steering control as it is dependent on electronic control system. SBW replaces the traditional mechanical steering column linkages with steering assist motors, electronic control units and sensors. Nissan is among the first automobile manufacturers to have introduced SBW systems in its cars.
The automotive steer-by-wire systems have gained increased adoption in vehicles as a result of the benefits it renders. Various benefits associated with automotive steer-by-wire systems include:
- Better configuration of a vehicle's steering functionality
- Offers better design flexibility for a vehicle
- Improved human-machine interface
- Better fuel efficiency
- Reduced vibration and thereby providing a comfortable ride
- Reduced weight due to elimination of mechanical linkages
One of the most prominent factors contributing to automotive steer-by-wire systems market growth is increasing demand for automation in automobiles along with rising prospects of driverless cars. Moreover, increasing focus on the part of manufacturers to design and develop fuel efficient cars is another important factor complimenting market growth.
Several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have introduced automotive steer-by-wire systems in vehicles in order to improve operational efficiency and fuel economy. These systems are popular mainly in plug-in electric vehicles. Thus, rising demand for plug-in electric vehicles is another important factor contributing to automotive steer-by-wire systems market growth.
However, major factor limiting the automotive steer-by-wire systems market growth is reluctance of people towards adopting new technology. SBW technology is still in its nascent stage and may experience considerable delay in gaining consumers' confidence. In addition, high cost is offsetting the demand for these systems, thereby limiting its usage. Vulnerability to hacking is another prominent factor impacting the market growth negatively.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.1.1 Purpose of the Report
1.1.2 Target Audience
1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings
1.2 Research Scope
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.4 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Steer-by-wire Systems Market
2.2 Global Steer-by-wire Systems Market, By Component
2.3 Global Steer-by-wire Systems Market, By Vehicle Type
2.4 Global Steer-by-wire Systems Market, By Geography
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Overview
3.1.1 Global Steer-by-wire Systems Market Value and Growth, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors
3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook
3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition
3.6 Competitive Analysis
3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors
3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players
Chapter 4 Global Steer-by-wire Systems Market Analysis, by Component
4.1 Market Analysis
4.2 Hardware
4.2.1 Feedback Motor
4.2.2 Angular Sensors
4.2.3 Steering Actuator
4.3 Software
Chapter 5 Global Steer-by-wire Systems Market Analysis, by Vehicle Type
5.1 Market Analysis
5.2 Passenger Vehicles
5.3 Commercial Vehicles
Chapter 6 North America Steer-by-wire Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Europe Steer-by-wire Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Steer-by-wire Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Steer-by-wire Systems Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- JTEKT Corporation
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Paravan GmbH
- Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd.
- Nexteer Automotive
- Danfoss Power Solutions, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6qd8b/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-steer-by-wire-systems-market-report-2018---forecast-to-2026-by-component-vehicle-type--geography-300667048.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article