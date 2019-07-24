Global Automotive Sunroof Market to Witness Substantial Growth Based on Enhanced Demand for Premium & Luxury Cars Till 2023 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive Sunroof Market is estimated to witness substantial growth in future due to increase in demand for premium and luxury cars. Automotive sunroof is the opening in the vehicles' rooftop that allow air and light to enter passenger compartments. It offers various benefits to the vehicles, such as natural air conditioning, reduction of external noise, and improves aesthetic appearance of vehicles. During the daytime, sunroofs illuminate the car with brightness and offers comfort during the journey. Most sunroofs are integrated with rain sensors that close automatically with the sense of rain. Automotive sunroof is reasonably priced and can be easily installed in any vehicle.

The key drivers of automotive sunroof market are rise in advancements in glass technology, high demand for safety, convenience, and comfort features in passenger cars, attractive interior compartment and exterior look, and increase in demand for automotive sunroof vehicles by consumers. Additionally, rising penetration of electric vehicles which are integrated with solar sunroofs is propelling the demand for automotive cars, thereby driving the growth of automotive sunroof market. However, high maintenance cost, expensive integrated components, and growing incidences of crushing and shattering of sunroofs in electric automobiles is hampering the market growth.

Increasing focus of manufacturers for improving safety features is trending in the market. Nonetheless, growing demand for luxury vehicles and increasing spending power of consumers on the global is an opportunity for the manufactures for introducing more efficient vehicle components.

Automotive sunroof market is categorized on the basis of vehicle type, material type, sunroof type, and geography. On the basis of vehicle type, market is divided into mid-segment vehicles and premium and luxury segment vehicles. Premium and luxury segment vehicles segment is anticipated to hold larger share of the market due to increasing premiumisation, rise in disposable income of consumers, and increase in demand for luxury vehicles.

Based on material type, market is bifurcated into fabric and glass. Glass segment is further split into foldable, built-in sunroof systems, tilt 'n slide, pop-up sunroofs, top mount, solar type, panoramic, removable. Glass material segment accounts for significant share of the market owing to advancements in technology, which resulted in the introduction of different types of glasses, such as laminated glass and tempered glass that are UV-resistant.

Geographically, automotive sunroof industry is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the coming years due to increasing focus of manufacturers to expand their production and rise in spending power of consumers. Europe is also expected to contribute significantly to the market owing to the presence of large number of manufacturers.

The major players in automotive sunroof market comprise MITSUBA Corporation etc., Johnan America Inc., ACS France SAS, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products LLC, Signature Automotive Products LLC, Aisin World Corp. of America Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., and Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

Key Vendors

SOURCE Million Insights