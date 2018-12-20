Global Automotive Suspension System Lubricants Market 2018-2022

LONDON, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



About this market



Car buyers prefer vehicles that offer a smoother ride especially while driving on unpaved roads and cornering. Vehicle markers are compelled to provide features, such as advanced driver assist systems, to improve the utility of the vehicle. Conventional suspension systems only offer limited absorption of road bumps. The increased cost of MR fluid suspension system had limited its application in high- performance and luxury vehicles. The system automatically adjusts damping performance according to road conditions. The use of MR fluid suspension system can greatly improve ride quality and vehicle handling. This will subsequently lead to better sales on account of better drive quality. The increasing use of MR fluid- based suspension systems within mainstream vehicles is expected to drive the market in terms of technology and fluid type. The global automotive suspension system lubricants market is expected to register a CAGR of about 4% during the next five years.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5666375





Market Overview

Use of MR fluid suspension oils

The increased cost of MR fluid suspension system had limited its application in high- performance and luxury vehicles. The system automatically adjusts damping performance according to road conditions. The increasing use of MR fluid- based suspension systems within mainstream vehicles is expected to drive the market in terms of technology and fluid type.

Volatile crude oil prices posing a major challenge for manufacturers

Suspension lubricants are oil-based commodities that depend on the crude oil prices to determine their actual prices. Crude oil serves as a feedstock for a various petrochemical industries. Hence, fluctuating prices of crude oil will affect the production costs of various automotive oils and lubricants.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the automotive suspension system lubricants market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The global automotive suspension system lubricants market is highly fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5666375



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

