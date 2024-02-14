Global Automotive Sustainability Practices Benchmarking Report 2023: Sustainable Sourcing, Manufacturing, Design, Materials, and End-of-life Extension Stages of the Value Chain

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Feb, 2024, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benchmarking the Sustainability Practices of 9 Global Automotive OEMs" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study evaluates sustainable practices across the value chain of nine automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), shedding light on their commitment to environmental stewardship.

The report illustrates how each OEM strategically incorporates sustainability principles into key value chain stages, namely sourcing, manufacturing, design, materials, and end-of-life processes. Emphasizing sustainable sourcing, the study delves into the areas where automotive OEMs prioritize ethical standards to fortify resilience in their supply chains.

The research investigates green manufacturing practices the OEMs adopt, such as the utilization of renewable energy and the transformation of existing factories into eco-friendly facilities. The study underscores the delicate balance these companies strike between environmental consciousness and manufacturing efficiency, navigating short-term costs and long-term impact considerations.

Notably, the report highlights the implementation complexities associated with these green initiatives and showcases innovative sustainable material choices that align with circular economy principles and contribute to the OEMs' long-term sustainability objectives.

In the realm of end-of-life practices, the report benchmarks how these nine OEMs manage vehicle disposal, remanufacturing, and reuse activities. It draws attention to the innovative practices employed, including parts remanufacturing and diverse recycling methods. The document also spotlights recent achievements in end-of-life activities, offering insights into the OEMs' strides toward sustainable and responsible disposal practices.

Overall, this comprehensive study serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders in the automotive industry, providing an understanding of the intricate interplay between sustainability, innovation, and operational efficiency in the global automotive OEM landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Sustainable Practices in the Automotive Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Takeaways

Growth Environment

  • Automotive Brands and Their Sustainability Road Maps
  • Sustainability across Material Sourcing and Supply Chain Management OEM Benchmarking
  • Sustainability across Design and Manufacturing Benchmarking
  • Sustainability across Recycle, Reuse, & Remanufacturing (3R) and End-of-life Areas Benchmarking
  • Automotive Sustainability Practices Segmentation

Sustainable Materials Sourcing

  • Sustainable Sourcing Overview
  • Sustainable Raw Materials Sourcing Benchmarking
  • Overall Sustainability Focus Areas: Sustainable Sourcing
  • Sustainable Material Sourcing: Takeaways

Sustainable Supply Chain

  • Sustainable Supply Chain Overview
  • Sustainable Supply Chain Benchmarking
  • Overall Sustainability Focus Areas: Sustainable Supply Chain
  • Sustainable Supply Chain: Takeaways

Sustainable Materials Usage

  • Sustainable Materials
  • Sustainable Materials Innovation Benchmarking
  • Overall Sustainability Focus Areas: Sustainable Materials Usage
  • Sustainable Materials Usage: Takeaways

Sustainable Design & Manufacturing

  • Sustainable Design and Manufacturing
  • Global Renewable Energy Usage for Production Benchmarking
  • Global Perspective of Green Factories Initiatives
  • Overall Sustainability Focus Areas: Design and Manufacturing
  • Sustainable Design and Manufacturing Usage: Takeaways

3R & End-of-Life Extension Activities

  • 3R and End-of-Life Extension Activities
  • Recycling Activities Benchmarking
  • Reuse/Remanufacturing Activities Benchmarking
  • Overall Sustainability Focus Areas: 3R and End-of-life Extension Activities
  • 3R and End-of-life Extension Activities Usage: Takeaways

Regional PESTLE Analysis Towards Sustainability

  • Sustainability PESTLE Analysis of Automotive OEMs: North America
  • Sustainability PESTLE Analysis of Automotive OEMs: Europe
  • Sustainability PESTLE Analysis of Automotive OEMs: Japan and South Korea

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Circular Economy and End-of-Life Strategies
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Supply Chain Management
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Digitalization for Sustainable Operations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73hw6c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Digital Power and Energy Services IoT Start-up Tracker Report 2023 Featuring Bidgely Corinex, Energiency, METRON, and Fox IoT

Global Digital Power and Energy Services IoT Start-up Tracker Report 2023 Featuring Bidgely Corinex, Energiency, METRON, and Fox IoT

The "IoT Start-up Tracker: Digital Power and Energy Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Operators of electric...
Global Soft Drink Concentrates Market Report 2024-2028: A $46.1 Billion Market by 2028, Registering CAGR of 5.6%

Global Soft Drink Concentrates Market Report 2024-2028: A $46.1 Billion Market by 2028, Registering CAGR of 5.6%

The "Soft Drink Concentrates Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global soft drink concentrates...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.