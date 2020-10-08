Global Automotive Switches Industry
Global Automotive Switches Market to Reach $35.4 Billion by 2027
Oct 08, 2020, 12:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Switches estimated at US$28 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Knob, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lever segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Automotive Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Button Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR
In the global Button segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 383-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ALPS Electric Co., Ltd.
- Continental AG
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Minda Group
- Omron Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Switches Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Knob by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Knob by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Knob by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Lever by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lever by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lever by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Button by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Button by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Button by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Touchpad by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Touchpad by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Touchpad by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for HVAC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Indicator System
Switches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Indicator System Switches
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Indicator System
Switches by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for EMS Switches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for EMS Switches by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for EMS Switches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Passenger Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Switches Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches
by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,
Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches
by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches
by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,
Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS
Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,
Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS
Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: China Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,
Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS
Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: China Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: China Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Switches Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,
Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS
Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: France Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,
Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS
Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: France Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: France Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob,
Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS
Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,
Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS
Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches
by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,
Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches
by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches
by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,
Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS
Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 129: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob,
Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 133: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS
Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 135: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 137: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Switches by
End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 138: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad
