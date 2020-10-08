Global Automotive Switches Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Switches estimated at US$28 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Knob, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lever segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Automotive Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Button Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Button segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 383-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALPS Electric Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Minda Group

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Switches Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Knob by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Knob by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Knob by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Lever by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Lever by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lever by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Button by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Button by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Button by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Touchpad by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Touchpad by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Touchpad by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for HVAC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for HVAC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Indicator System

Switches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Indicator System Switches

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Indicator System

Switches by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for EMS Switches by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for EMS Switches by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for EMS Switches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Passenger Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Switches Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches

by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,

Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches

by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches

by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,

Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS

Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,

Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS

Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,

Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS

Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Switches Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,

Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS

Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,

Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS

Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob,

Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS

Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,

Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS

Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches

by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,

Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches

by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Switches

by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob, Lever,

Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS

Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Spain Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 129: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knob,

Lever, Button, Touchpad and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 133: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS

Switches and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

Application - HVAC, Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 135: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,

Indicator System Switches, EMS Switches and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 136: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Switches by End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger

Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 137: Russia Historic Review for Automotive Switches by

End-Use - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 138: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Switches

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive Switches by Segment - Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad



