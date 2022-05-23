Global Automotive Synchronizer Market Report 2022: High Demand for Luxury Vehicles Driving Market Growth - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, OTR), By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement), By Material (Steel, Brass, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive synchronizer market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The growth can be attributed to the strict government regulations for ensuring vehicle safety and the growing use of advanced technologies in the vehicle manufacturing process. An automotive synchronizer improves the vehicle performance by making the rides smoother, even on rough terrains and sharp cuts.

Besides, it also enhances the vehicle's longevity, making them rigid and durable. Increased spending expenditure of consumers has led to an increased demand for automobiles with advanced features, which is expected to boost the growth of the automotive synchronizer market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization activities are contributing to the increasing vehicle sales in developing countries, which is supporting the rising adoption of automotive synchronizers.

A shift in consumers' preferences to purchase automobiles for personal and commercial traveling purposes for enhanced comfort and convenience is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market. Stringent measures by the government to cut down carbon emissions and improve the safety of the vehicle by integrating advanced features are expected to propel the demand for automotive synchronizers.

Rising crude oil prices have led to an increased need for fuel optimization in cars, contributing to the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market. The emergence of e-commerce channels offering different kinds of automotive synchronizers for enhanced customization experience and the advances in digital payment platforms are adding to the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market.

Moreover, the high demand for luxury vehicles is also expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market.



The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global automotive synchronizer market due to the increasing need for private vehicle ownership and rising spending capacity.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global automotive synchronizer market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive synchronizer market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast global automotive synchronizer market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive synchronizer market

To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive synchronizer market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global automotive synchronizer market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive synchronizer market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global automotive synchronizer market

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive synchronizer market

Schaeffler Group

Anand CY Myutec Automotive Private Limited

Dana Graziano Srl

Oerlikon Friction Systems GmbH

Hoerbiger Holding AG

Owari Seiki Co. Ltd.

Diehl Metall Stiftung & Co. Kg

Report Scope:

Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

OTR

Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Replacement

Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Material:

Steel

Brass

Others

Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

