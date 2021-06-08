Global Automotive Tappets Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Tappets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive tappets market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An automotive tappet, also known as valve lifter or cam follower, is a small automotive component inserted between the tappet lifting mechanism and camshaft lobe in the engines. It is used to eliminate side thrust and facilitate vertical motion to lift the valve. Tappets are manufactured using light-metal material that is formed in a die to mold the cylindrical body and connect the tappet body with the cam through a receiving plate in the top wall. They enhance the power output, efficiency, performance and revolution per minute (RPM) of the vehicle. As a result, automotive tappets are primarily used in racing cars and high-performance vehicles that require various components of the machine to function with proper coordination and accurate timing without having any effect on the engine.



The increasing demand for and production of automobiles is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising inclination of consumers for vehicles with increased efficiency and power output is expanding the product demand. Automotive tappets improve the performance through variations in valve timings and changing the duration of valves while the engine is working. Also, the incorporation of these tappets allows integration of multiple camshafts using mechanical linking systems that further enhances the power output. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting innovative technologies and methods to produce Hydraulic Flat Tappet Camshaft (HFTC) to meet the fuel efficiency demand for high-performance vehicles, thus driving the demand for automotive tappets globally. Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include innovations in the lubricant technology that enhances the overall engine durability. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive tappets market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Schaeffler Group, SKF, Crower Cams & Equipment Company, Federal-Mogul, Lunati, SM Motorenteile GmbH, Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets Company, Eaton, Competition Cams, Rane Engine Valve Limited, Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Company, NSK, SSV Valve, RSR Industries, etc.



