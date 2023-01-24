Global Automotive Tappets Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Tappets Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive tappets market size reached US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.91% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An automotive tappet, also known as valve lifter or cam follower, is a small automotive component inserted between the tappet lifting mechanism and camshaft lobe in the engines.

It is used to eliminate side thrust and facilitate vertical motion to lift the valve. Tappets are manufactured using light-metal material that is formed in a die to mold the cylindrical body and connect the tappet body with the cam through a receiving plate in the top wall.

They enhance the power output, efficiency, performance and revolution per minute (RPM) of the vehicle. As a result, automotive tappets are primarily used in racing cars and high-performance vehicles that require various components of the machine to function with proper coordination and accurate timing without having any effect on the engine.



The increasing demand for and production of automobiles is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising inclination of consumers for vehicles with increased efficiency and power output is expanding the product demand.

Automotive tappets improve the performance through variations in valve timings and changing the duration of valves while the engine is working.

Also, the incorporation of these tappets allows integration of multiple camshafts using mechanical linking systems that further enhances the power output.

Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting innovative technologies and methods to produce Hydraulic Flat Tappet Camshaft (HFTC) to meet the fuel efficiency demand for high-performance vehicles, thus driving the demand for automotive tappets globally. Other factors contributing significantly to the market growth include innovations in the lubricant technology that enhances the overall engine durability.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Schaeffler AG, SKF Group, Crower Cams & Equipment Co., Inc., Federal-Mogul Corporation (Tenneco, Inc.), Lunati LLC, SM Motorenteile GmbH, Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Competition Cams, Inc., Rane Holdings Limited, Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Co., Ltd., NSK Ltd., SSV Valve, and RSR Industries.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive tappets market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive tappets industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive tappets industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the engine?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive tappets industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive tappets industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive tappets industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive tappets industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Tappets Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Engine

5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Roller Tappets

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Flat Tappets

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Engine

7.1 7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 4-6 Cylinders Engine

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 >6 Cylinders Engine

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Light Duty Vehicles

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Economic Passenger Cars

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Luxury Passenger Cars

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Mid-Priced Passenger Cars

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 OEM

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Aftermarket

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Schaeffler AG

16.3.2 SKF Group

16.3.3 Crower Cams & Equipment Co., Inc.

16.3.4 Federal-Mogul Corporation (Tenneco, Inc.)

16.3.5 Lunati LLC

16.3.6 SM Motorenteile GmbH

16.3.7 Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets Co., Ltd

16.3.8 Eaton Corporation plc

16.3.9 Competition Cams, Inc.

16.3.10 Rane Holdings Limited

16.3.11 Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Co., Ltd

16.3.12 NSK Ltd.

16.3.13 SSV Valve

16.3.14 RSR Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/quddyf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets