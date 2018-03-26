Global Automotive Telematics Market Report 2018: Shifting Consumer Preferences Towards a More Connected Driving Experience

The global automotive telematics market is estimated to reach $17 billion by 2021.

The automotive industry has been undergoing dynamic changes since the past few years due to various factors such as declining fuel prices, low industry growth rate, emergence of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, improvement in automotive credit availability, aging vehicle fleet, and last but not the least, the emergence of disruptive trends such as car sharing, and ride hailing services, globally.



The stakeholders in the automotive ecosystem are gearing up for the highly competitive nature of the market by gradually developing technologically enhanced products and solutions to gain market share in the already established automotive market. The automotive telematics system is one such technological innovation which is gaining immense popularity among the consumers owing to the benefits it brings in terms of entertainment and information content, cost savings, safety and security, among others.



The growing importance of connectivity and safety, advancement in smartphone technology, and high-speed internet connectivity has largely transformed the telematics industry. The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly incorporating advanced telematics services in all the vehicle categories owing to the system's multiple benefits, thereby driving the adoption of automotive telematics. The telematics technology has the ability to convert vehicles into information stations, eventually making the lives of the users more convenient, and safe. A telematics system consists of hardware and software which incorporate some form of cellular communication, allowing the transfer of data between the car and its surroundings.



The report defines and estimates the market size and future growth potential of automotive telematics market in terms of both value and volume. TThe market is driven by number of factors such as increasing safety and security regulations, rising disposable income, lower cost of connectivity, and increased market penetration rate of smart phones. The rising hacking and privacy concerns, and low awareness regarding telematics are some of the factors which are hampering the overall market growth. However, the growing demand for connected cars, increased adoption of telematics in the insurance industry, and the growth of the emerging economies such as India, and China are some of the factors which are expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.



Some of the key players in the industry are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), AT&T Inc. (the U.S), Verizon Communications Inc. (the U.S), TomTom NV (the Netherlands), Teletrac Navman (the U.K), Mix Telematics Ltd (South Africa), Octo Telematics SpA (the U.K), Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K), Airbiquity Inc. (the U.S), and Wireless Car AB (Sweden).

The report answers the following questions about the global automotive telematics market:

What is the global automotive telematics market size in terms of revenue and volume from 2016-2021?

What is the dominant type of connectivity used in automotive telematics?

What is the revenue generated by the different connectivity systems, vehicle type, and distribution channel of automotive telematics market?

Which vehicle type will lead by volume in the global automotive telematics market by the end of the forecast period?

What is the revenue generated by the different distribution channelin the global automotive telematicsmarket in the period 2016-2021?

What will be the different factors driving the market during the forecast period?

What are the major factors challenging the growth of the global automotive telematics market?

What kind of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

Which region will lead the global automotive telematics market by the end of the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Automotive Telematics Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Stringent Governmental Regulations

2.2.2 Shifting Consumer Preferences towards a more Connected Driving Experience

2.2.3 Lower Cost of Wireless Connectivity

2.2.4 Surging Demand for Luxury Cars for Safe and Comfortable Driving

2.2.5 Impact of Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Hacking, Privacy, and Security Concerns

2.3.2 Consumer Acceptance

2.3.3 Impact of Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Future Demand for Connected Cars

2.4.2 Opportunities in the Emerging Economies

2.4.3 Growing Popularity of Telematics based Insurance and Fleet Management

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2 Strategic Benchmarking

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Telematics Technology Overview

4.2 Telematics Based Services

4.2.1 Information & Navigation

4.2.2 Safety & Security

4.2.3 Entertainment

4.2.4 Remote Diagnostics

4.3 Evolution of Automotive Telematics

4.4 Automotive Telematics Offerings by the Major OEMs

4.5 Automotive Telematics Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Future Trends and Developments

4.6.1 Automotive Data Brokerage

4.6.2 5G and Telematics 4.0

4.6.3 Truck Platooning

5 Global Automotive Telematics Market by Technology Type

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations

5.2 Introduction

5.2.1 Embedded Telematics

5.2.2 Tethered

5.2.3 Integrated

6 Global Automotive Telematics Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Passenger Cars

6.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

7 Global Automotive Telematics Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Global Automotive Telematics market by Distribution Channel

8 Global Automotive Telematics Market by Region

9 Company Profiles







