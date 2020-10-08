Global Automotive Thermostat Industry
Global Automotive Thermostat Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027
Oct 08, 2020, 12:40 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Thermostat estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Light Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $446.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Automotive Thermostat market in the U.S. is estimated at US$446.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$370.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR
In the global Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$61.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$67.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$256.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BorgWarner, Inc.
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- MAHLE GmbH
- Motorad Automotive
- Nippon Thermostat Co., Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sogefi SpA
- Stant Corporation
- Tama Enterprises Co., Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Vernet SA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Thermostat Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Thermostat Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Thermostat Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Passenger Cars (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Passenger Cars (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Passenger Cars (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Light Commercial Vehicles (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Light Commercial Vehicles (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Light Commercial Vehicles (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: OEM (Sales Channel) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Thermostat Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Automotive Thermostat Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Automotive Thermostat Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Automotive Thermostat Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Automotive Thermostat Market in the United States by
Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Automotive Thermostat Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Automotive Thermostat Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Automotive Thermostat Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Canadian Automotive Thermostat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Automotive Thermostat Historic Market Review
by Sales Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Automotive Thermostat Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Thermostat in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Japanese Automotive Thermostat Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Thermostat: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Automotive Thermostat Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Automotive Thermostat Market Share Analysis
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Automotive Thermostat in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Automotive Thermostat Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Chinese Automotive Thermostat Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Automotive Thermostat Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Automotive Thermostat Market by Sales
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Thermostat Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Automotive Thermostat Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Automotive Thermostat Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Automotive Thermostat Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Automotive Thermostat Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 47: Automotive Thermostat Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Automotive Thermostat Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Automotive Thermostat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Thermostat Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Automotive Thermostat Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Automotive Thermostat Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Automotive Thermostat Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Automotive Thermostat Market in France by Sales
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Automotive Thermostat Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Automotive Thermostat Market Share Analysis by
Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Automotive Thermostat Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Automotive Thermostat Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Automotive Thermostat Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Automotive Thermostat Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Demand for Automotive Thermostat in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Automotive Thermostat Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Italian Automotive Thermostat Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Automotive Thermostat Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Automotive Thermostat Market by Sales
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Thermostat in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Automotive Thermostat Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Thermostat:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Thermostat Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Automotive Thermostat Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Automotive Thermostat Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish Automotive Thermostat Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Spanish Automotive Thermostat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Automotive Thermostat Historic Market Review
by Sales Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Automotive Thermostat Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Automotive Thermostat Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Automotive Thermostat Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Automotive Thermostat Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Automotive Thermostat Market in Russia by Sales
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Automotive Thermostat Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Automotive Thermostat Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Thermostat Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 92: Automotive Thermostat Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermostat Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Automotive Thermostat Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Automotive Thermostat Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermostat Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 100: Automotive Thermostat Market in Asia-Pacific by
Sales Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermostat Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Automotive Thermostat Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Automotive Thermostat Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Automotive Thermostat Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Automotive Thermostat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Automotive Thermostat Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Automotive Thermostat Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 111: Indian Automotive Thermostat Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Indian Automotive Thermostat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Automotive Thermostat Historic Market Review
by Sales Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Automotive Thermostat Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Automotive Thermostat Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Automotive Thermostat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Automotive Thermostat Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Automotive Thermostat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 120: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Thermostat in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermostat Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive
Thermostat: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Automotive Thermostat Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales
Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Thermostat Market
Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Automotive Thermostat Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 128: Automotive Thermostat Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Automotive Thermostat Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Automotive Thermostat in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Automotive Thermostat Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Latin American Automotive Thermostat Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 134: Automotive Thermostat Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Automotive Thermostat Market by Sales
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Automotive Thermostat Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 137: Automotive Thermostat Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Thermostat Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 140: Automotive Thermostat Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Automotive Thermostat Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Automotive Thermostat Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 145: Automotive Thermostat Market in Brazil by Sales
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Thermostat Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Automotive Thermostat Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Automotive Thermostat Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Automotive Thermostat Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Automotive Thermostat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Automotive Thermostat Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Automotive Thermostat Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 156: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Thermostat Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel:
2020 to 2027
Table 158: Automotive Thermostat Market in Rest of Latin
America by Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Thermostat Market
Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Automotive Thermostat Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 161: Automotive Thermostat Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Thermostat Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 164: Automotive Thermostat Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Thermostat Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Thermostat Historic
Market by Sales Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Automotive Thermostat Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Thermostat in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Iranian Automotive Thermostat Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Thermostat: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Automotive Thermostat Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Automotive Thermostat Market Share Analysis
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Automotive Thermostat Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 176: Automotive Thermostat Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Automotive Thermostat Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Automotive Thermostat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 179: Automotive Thermostat Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Thermostat in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Automotive Thermostat Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Automotive Thermostat Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Thermostat Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Automotive Thermostat Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Thermostat Market by Sales
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Automotive Thermostat Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Automotive Thermostat Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Automotive Thermostat Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Thermostat Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 192: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Automotive Thermostat Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Automotive Thermostat Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Automotive Thermostat Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Thermostat Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Thermostat Market
Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Automotive Thermostat Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Automotive Thermostat Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 201: Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Automotive Thermostat Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Automotive Thermostat Market in Africa by Sales
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Automotive Thermostat Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
