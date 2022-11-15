DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Tire Molds - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Tire Molds Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Tire Molds estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027. Segmented Molds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Two-Piece Molds segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $241.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Automotive Tire Molds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$500.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)

A-Z GmbH

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Dahmen Maschinen

u. Formenbau GmbH & Co. KG

Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.

Hefei Avenue Mold co., Ltd.

HERBERT Tire Tooling GmbH & Co.KG

Himile Group Co., Ltd

King Machine

Shinko Mold Industrial Co., Ltd.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

With the Industry Moving Past the Recovery Boom, Sluggish to Flat Growth in New Vehicle Sales Catalyzes the Automobile Market

Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020 - Feb 2021

- PCR Tires and TBR Tires Fuel Tire Mold Market

3D Printing of Pattern Blocks

Focus on Development of Smart Tires Rises, Automation Gains Importance

Quicker Tire Size Changes and Rising Requirement for Greater Automation Impact the Industry

Focus on Sophisticated and Intelligent Tires Surges with the Emergence of EVs and AVs

Tire Industry Dynamics Influence Market Prospects

Need for Regular Replacement of Tires Augurs Well

Increasing Average Vehicle Age Instigates Tire Replacement Demand

Retreaded Tires Extend Another Growth Area

Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Mandate High-Quality Tires

Mold Advancements Support Airless Tire Manufacturing

Global Market for Airless Tires (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018 and 2024

Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission Regulations Spur Design Improvements

Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth of Automotive Industry and Ancillary Markets

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 30

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a53jp6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets