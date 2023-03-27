Global Automotive Tire Molds Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030 - PCR Tires and TBR Tires Fuel Tire Mold Market

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Tire Molds: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Tire Molds Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Automotive Tire Molds estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Segmented Molds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Two-Piece Molds segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $253.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Automotive Tire Molds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$253.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$587.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Structural Shifts in Automotive Industry Affects the Tires Market

Surplus Automobile Production Capacity Especially in China to Leverage Tire Demand in the OEM Market

to Leverage Tire Demand in the OEM Market Automotive Tire Molds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Vehicle Tires: A Prelude

Types of Automotive Tires

Belt Cord Construction for Passenger Tires for Replacement and OEM Market

Tire Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Components by Weight for Passenger Car and Truck Tires

An Introduction to Automotive Tire Molds

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

With the Industry Moving Past the Recovery Boom, Sluggish to Flat Growth in New Vehicle Sales Catalyzes the Automobile Market

PCR Tires and TBR Tires Fuel Tire Mold Market

3D Printing of Pattern Blocks

Focus on Development of Smart Tires Rises, Automation Gains Importance

Quicker Tire Size Changes and Rising Requirement for Greater Automation Impact the Industry

Focus on Sophisticated and Intelligent Tires Surges with the Emergence of EVs and AVs

Tire Industry Dynamics Influence Market Prospects

Need for Regular Replacement of Tires Augurs Well

Increasing Average Vehicle Age Instigates Tire Replacement Demand

Retreaded Tires Extend Another Growth Area

Bad Road Conditions & Rise in Automotive Accidents Mandate High-Quality Tires

Mold Advancements Support Airless Tire Manufacturing

Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission Regulations Spur Design Improvements

Demographic Trends to Underpin Future Revenue Growth of Automotive Industry and Ancillary Markets

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 30 Featured)

A-Z GmbH

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Dahmen Maschinen- u. Formenbau GmbH & Co. KG

Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.

Hefei Avenue Mold co., Ltd.

HERBERT Tire Tooling GmbH & Co.KG

Himile Group Co., Ltd

King Machine

Shinko Mold Industrial Co., Ltd.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77kdop

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets