LONDON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About automotive torque actuator motors



Automotive torque actuator motors (TAM) consist of automotive direct current (DC) motors with electronic throttle control (ETC), turbochargers, and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). DC motors are deployed in these applications to enhance the vehicle's fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.20% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the automotive torque actuator motors market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from deployment in applications such as ETC, turbochargers, and EGR.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• CTS

• IGARASHI MOTORS INDIA

• Johnson Electric

• Mitsuba

• Rheinmetall



Market driver

• Increase in engine downsizing

Market challenge

• Rising demand for EVs

Market trend

• Innovations in automotive motors technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



