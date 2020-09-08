Global Automotive Transmission Systems Industry
Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market to Reach 164.2 Million Units by 2027
Sep 08, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Transmission Systems estimated at 109.9 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 164.2 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Manual Transmission, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach 88.5 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automatic Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 29.8 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Automotive Transmission Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.8 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 34.7 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Continuously Variable Transmission Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
In the global Continuously Variable Transmission segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 8.3 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 12.7 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 22.2 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 171-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Eaton Corporation plc
- FPT Industrial S.p.A.
- General Motors Company
- Getrag B.V
- Groupe Renault
- Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America Inc.
- Hyundai Motor Company
- JATCO Ltd.
- Magna International Inc
- Oerlikon Graziano
- Ricardo Plc
- Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Company
- Subaru Corporation
- TREMEC
- Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft
- Xtrac Limited
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Transmission Systems: Powering the Propulsive System & Moving
the Automotive Industry Forward
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Economic Upheavals in the Recent Past:
A Retrospective Review
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Automotive
Transmission Systems
DCT Market Poised for Impressive Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Transmission Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
BorgWarner, Inc. (USA)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
FPT Industrial S.p.A. (Italy)
General Motors Company (USA)
Groupe Renault (France)
Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America, Inc. (USA)
Hyundai Motor Company (Korea)
JATCO Ltd. (Japan)
Magna International, Inc. (Canada)
GETRAG B.V. (Germany)
Oerlikon Graziano (Italy)
Ricardo Plc (UK)
Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Company (China)
Subaru Corporation (Japan)
TREMEC (USA)
Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
Xtrac Limited (UK)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Asia to Emerge into the Largest Production Hub for Transmission
Systems
Ease of Gear Changing On Congested Roads Drives the Shift
towards Automatic Transmission Systems
Regulatory Pressure to Improve Fuel Economy Spurs Demand for
High-Speed Transmission Systems
The Gear Count Marches on
Spiraling Focus on Hybrid Electric Vehicles Paves the Way for
Electrification of Transmission Systems
Developments in Automotive Electronics Drives Improvements in
Electronic Transmissions
Focus on Fuel Efficiency Drives Demand for Lightweight
Transmission Systems
CVT Technology Makes a Determined Comeback
Automatic Vis-Ã -Vis Manual Transmissions
Performance
Pricing and Maintenance Cost
Fuel Economy
Key Technology Trends in Automotive Transmissions Market
Technology Developments to Benefit the Market
Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen Develops Lightweight Torque
Vectoring Transmission
Researchers Develop Advanced Gearbox to Eliminate Need for
Clutches
Supporting Technologies Help Improve Transmission Efficiencies
Innovation in Transmission Components Surges High
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries
Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Transmission Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Manual Transmission (Transmission Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Manual Transmission (Transmission Technology) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 5: Automatic Transmission (Transmission Technology)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2020 to
2027
Table 6: Automatic Transmission (Transmission Technology)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Continuously Variable Transmission (Transmission
Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Thousand
Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Continuously Variable Transmission (Transmission
Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (Transmission
Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) (Transmission
Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 11: Automated Manual Transmission (Transmission
Technology) World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Units:
2020 to 2027
Table 12: Automated Manual Transmission (Transmission
Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Transmission Technologies (Transmission
Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Units by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Transmission Technologies (Transmission
Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: United States Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission Technology
for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Automotive Transmission Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Japanese Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 21: Chinese Automotive Transmission Systems Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Transmission Technology for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Chinese Automotive Transmission Systems Market by
Transmission Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Transmission Systems Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: European Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: European Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 27: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in France by
Transmission Technology: Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: French Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 29: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: German Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 31: Italian Automotive Transmission Systems Market Growth
Prospects in Thousand Units by Transmission Technology for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Italian Automotive Transmission Systems Market by
Transmission Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 33: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Transmission
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units by Transmission Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: United Kingdom Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 35: Spanish Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission Technology
for 2020 and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 37: Russian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Russian Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 39: Rest of Europe Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 40: Rest of Europe Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 41: Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 42: Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Transmission Technology: Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 45: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Australian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 47: Indian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission Technology
for 2020 and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 49: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Units by Transmission Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 51: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive
Transmission Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units by Transmission Technology for the Period
2020-2027
Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Share Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 53: Latin American Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2020-2027
Table 54: Latin American Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 55: Latin American Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Transmission Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Latin American Automotive Transmission Systems Market
by Transmission Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 57: Argentinean Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 58: Argentinean Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 59: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Brazil by
Transmission Technology: Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Brazilian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Share Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 61: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Mexican Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 63: Rest of Latin America Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: Rest of Latin America Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 65: The Middle East Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 66: The Middle East Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 67: The Middle East Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transmission
Technology for 2020 and 2027
IRAN
Table 69: Iranian Market for Automotive Transmission Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by
Transmission Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Iranian Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Analysis by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 71: Israeli Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 72: Israeli Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 73: Saudi Arabian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by Transmission Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Saudi Arabian Automotive Transmission Systems Market
by Transmission Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2020 and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 75: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Units by Transmission Technology for the Period
2020-2027
Table 76: Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Transmission
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 77: Automotive Transmission Systems Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Units by Transmission Technology for the Period
2020-2027
Table 78: Rest of Middle East Automotive Transmission Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 79: African Automotive Transmission Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by Transmission
Technology: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: African Automotive Transmission Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transmission Technology: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 61
