Global Automotive Turbocharger Market (2019 to 2025) - by Vehicle, Engine, Technology, Operation, Region, Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities

The Global Automotive Turbocharger Market is anticipated to reach USD 26 Billion by 2025, growing at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of rising production of commercial vehicles and strict government regulations on the emission and fuel efficiency of the automobiles. Moreover, the increasing demand for vehicle high power outputs and low exercise duty on smaller engines are driving the growth of the automotive turbocharger market. Based on the technology, the demand for VGT technology is anticipated to grow in the forecast period as it can overcome the limitation of the fixed geometry turbocharger (FGT).



Based on the vehicle, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger car segment is forecast to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising concerns over fuel economy and strict government regulations.



In terms of regional analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increase in disposable income and the rising demand for automobiles in the region.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market are Borgwarner, Turbo International, Calsonic Kansie, Turbonetics, Bosch Mahle, MHI, TEL,Delphi Technologies, Cummins, Continental. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market based on vehicle, engine, technology, operation, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the author sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the author conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service offerings, distribution channels and the presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Turbocharger Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Pricing

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Product Awareness



6. Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Overview



7. Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

7.2.2. By Engine (Gasoline and Diesel)

7.2.3. By Technology (VGT/VNT, Wastegate and Electric Turbocharger)

7.2.4. By Operation (Conventional Turbocharger and e-turbocharger)

7.2.5. By Company

7.2.6. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. Europe Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis



10. North America Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. North America: Country Analysis



11. South America Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South America: Country Analysis



12. Middle East and Africa Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. MEA: Country Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges

13.3. Opportunities



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. BorgWarner Inc.

15.2. Continental AG

15.3. Cummins Inc.

15.4. Delphi Technologies

15.5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

15.6. Garrett Motion Inc.

15.7. IHI Turbo America

15.8. Magnum Performance Turbos



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About the Author & Disclaimer



