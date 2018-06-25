Global Automotive Turbochargers Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Turbochargers in US$ Million and Thousand Units.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG
- Continental AG
- Cummins, Inc.
- Honeywell Turbo Technologies
AUTOMOTIVE TURBOCHARGERS MCP-1242 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Road to Commercialization..
Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of Turbochargers in Automobiles
Table 1: Global Green House Gas Emissions by Source (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Green House Gas Emissions from Transportation Fuel by Type of Transportation (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Carbon Dioxide Emissions by Source (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles Across the World
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape
Table 4: Fuel Emissions Standards for LDV (in grams/ Kilometer) by Pollutant
Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges Growth
Outlook
Growth Driving Factors in a Capsule
Competition
Table 7: Leading Players in Global Automotive Turbochargers Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers Market
Opportunity Indicators
Table 8: Global Automotive Market: Breakdown of Units Produced (in millions) for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles for Years 2016, 2019 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Light Duty Vehicles Score Over Commercial Vehicles in Turbocharger Demand
Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet & Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Turbochargers in Automotive Aftermarket
Table 12: Worldwide Vehicle Registrations (in Thousands) for Years 2000, 2010 & 2020 (P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Average Age of Light Vehicles (includes Car & Light Commercial Vehicles) in the United States in the Year 2010 & 2016E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Average Age of Cars in the EU (2014 & 2016E): Breakdown by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: EU Passenger Cars Market (2014 & 2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Passenger Car Fleet by Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Diesel Engines - The Traditional Market for Turbochargers
Table 16: World Automotive Industry (2013E & 2019P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales of Vehicles by Fuel Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Turbochargers Market (2013E & 2018P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales by Vehicle Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle Market to Gain Traction
Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth
VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles
Europe - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Turbochargers
Table 18: Global Automotive Industry: Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle Units Produced by Region for Years 2016 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
Table 19: With 67% of the World Middle Class Population by 2030, Asia-Pacific Ranks as an Important Market for Vehicle Sales: Breakdown of World Middle Class Population (in Million) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: With a 577% Increase in Middle Class Consumer Spending by 2030, Asia Represents a Major Market for Vehicle Sales: Breakdown of World Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2015 & 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for Turbochargers
Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth
Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems
Variable Nozzle Turbochargers
Electronically Driven Turbochargers
R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth
Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth
Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers in Vehicle Models
Key Issues & Challenges
Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles
Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. TURBOCHARGER FACTS
The Competing Substitute - Superchargers
Turbochargers Vs Superchargers
Head to Head Comparison
The Best Alternative
Purging Lag- Clearing the Hurdle
A Brief Review of Innovative Technologies
Variable Nozzle Turbine (VNT) Turbochargers
Electronically Driven Turbochargers
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Honeywell Introduces All-New GTX3584RS Flagship Turbocharger
Honeywell Introduces New Reverse Rotation Turbochargers
Motorcar Parts of America Expands Product Line with Launch of Brake Power Boosters & Turbochargers
Turbonetics Introduces TNX Series Turbochargers
Cummins Turbo Technologies Introduces Pioneering Turbocharger Technology
Continental Introduces First Automotive Aluminum Turbocharger Housing
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
BorgWarner Starts Construction of its New Plant in Thailand
Borgwarner Powers Hyundai Motor Company's Diesel Engines with its VTG Turbocharging Technology
MHI Forlift & Engine Turbocharger Holdings Ltd Starts Operating its New Engine & Turbocharger Group Company - MHI Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd
MHI to Transfer its Engine & Turbocharger Business to Wholly Owned Subsidiary, MHIET
Borgwarner Combines Distribution of Aftermarket Products from its Turbo Systems and Emission Systems Businesses
Borgwarner Powers Volkswagen Group's New High-Performance Diesel Engine with its Optimized R2sÂ® Turbocharging Technology
MHI to Commence Full-Scale Production at its New Turbocharger Plant in Indiana
Borgwarner Develops First Flex Fuel Turbocharger Made In Brazil for the Country's Passenger Cars Market
Borgwarner Establishes New Production Facility in China
Honeywell Opens New Turbocharger Production Facility in China
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BorgWarner Inc. (US)
BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany)
Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Continental AG (Germany)
Cummins, Inc. (US)
Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK)
Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US)
IHI Corporation (Japan)
IHI Charging Systems International GmbH (Germany)
IHI Turbo America Company (US)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Turbodyne Technologies, Inc. (US)
Turbonetics Inc. (US)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Volume Analytics
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Market in the Recent Past
Stringent Regulatory Standards Drives Demand for Automotive Turbochargers
Green Movement in Automotive Sectors Drives Success of Automotive Turbochargers
Table 27: US Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Source (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Market Trends Favor Growth of Various Engine Technologies
Expected Spurt in Diesel Engines Powers a Moderate Turbocharger Forecast
European Brands Take the Lead in Adoption
Competitive Scenario
Table 28: Leading Players in US Turbochargers Market (2015): Percentage Market Share Breakdown by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: US Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: US Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: US Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: US Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Canadian Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Competitive Scenario
Table 37: Leading Players in Japanese Turbochargers Market (2015): Percentage Market Share Breakdown by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Japanese Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Japanese Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
Stringent Auto Emission Control Regulations - Major Factor Driving Growth
Emission Controls Direct Market towards Smaller Engines and Turbos
Diesel Engine Segment - The Top Contributor
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: European Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: European Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: French Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: French Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: French Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: French Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Automotive Turbochargers Market - An Overview
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: German Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: German Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: German Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Italian Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Italian Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview
Product Launch
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: UK Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: UK Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Spanish Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Spanish Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Oil Shock and Economic Sanctions take a Toll on Automotive Production
B.Market Analytics
Table 68: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Russian Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Russian Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 72: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific Continues to be the Growth Engine of Automotive Market
Emission Control Laws Become Stringent - Drive Demand for Automotive Turbochargers
Continued Preference for Small Cars to Drive Demand for Turbochargers
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
China to Remain As the World's Largest & Most Important Auto Market
Table 82: China's Emerging Dominance in the World Luxury Car Market: Percentage Market Share Comparison of China Vs Other Countries for the Years 2002, 2013 & 2020F (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Growing Chinese Appetite for SUVs: Percentage Market Share Comparison of Unit Sales of SUVs Vs Sedan, and MPV for the Years 2013 & 2020F (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Chinese Turbochargers Market - Overview
Presence of Huge Automotive Manufacturing Industry Makes China a Lucrative Market for Automotive Turbochargers
Tightening Vehicle Emission Standards Offer Growth Opportunities
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 84: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Chinese Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Chinese Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 88: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Indian Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Indian Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. SOUTH KOREA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 92: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: South Korean Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: South Korean Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Indonesia - A Market Overview
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 96: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 100: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Latin American Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Automotive Turbochargers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 106: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Brazilian Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Brazilian Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 110: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 114: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Rest of World Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Rest of World Historic Review for Automotive Turbochargers Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 17 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 25) The United States (7) Japan (4) Europe (14) - France (1) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
