Global Automotive Turbochargers Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Turbochargers estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.7% CAGR to reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gasoline segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.2% share of the global Automotive Turbochargers market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Automotive Turbochargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.



CNG/Alternate Fuels Segment Corners a 10.9% Share in 2020

In the global CNG/Alternate Fuels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 359-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BorgWarner Inc.

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

IHI Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Turbodyne Technologies Inc.

Turbonetics Inc.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Road to Commercialization

Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of

Turbochargers in Automobiles

Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards

for Vehicles Across the World

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape

Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel

Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges Growth

Outlook

Growth Driving Factors in a Capsule

Competition

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Turbochargers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BorgWarner Inc. (US)

BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany)

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Cummins, Inc. (US)

Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK)

Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US)

IHI Corporation (Japan)

IHI Charging Systems International GmbH (Germany)

IHI Turbo America Company (US)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Turbodyne Technologies, Inc. (US)

Turbonetics Inc. (US)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in

Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers

Market

Opportunity Indicators

Light Duty Vehicles Score Over Commercial Vehicles in

Turbocharger Demand

Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet & Rising Average Vehicle Life

Drive Demand for Turbochargers in Automotive Aftermarket

Diesel Engines - The Traditional Market for Turbochargers

Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle

Market to Gain Traction

Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth

VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While

Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles

Europe - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for

Turbochargers

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries

Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth

North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for

Turbochargers

Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth

Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems

Variable Nozzle Turbochargers

Electronically Driven Turbochargers

R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth

Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth

Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers

in Vehicle Models

Key Issues & Challenges

Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles

Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Turbochargers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Turbochargers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Diesel (Fuel Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Diesel (Fuel Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Diesel (Fuel Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Gasoline (Fuel Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Gasoline (Fuel Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Gasoline (Fuel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: CNG/Alternate Fuels (Fuel Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: CNG/Alternate Fuels (Fuel Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: CNG/Alternate Fuels (Fuel Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Wastegate (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Wastegate (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Wastegate (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Twin-Turbo (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Twin-Turbo (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Twin-Turbo (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: VNT/VGT (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: VNT/VGT (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: VNT/VGT (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Electric (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Electric (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Electric (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Double Axle (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Double Axle (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Double Axle (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Free-Floating (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Free-Floating (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Free-Floating (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: Light-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Light-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Light-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Heavy-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Heavy-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Heavy-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Turbochargers Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United States

by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United States

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Review by Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive

Turbochargers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Automotive Turbochargers Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market by Fuel Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 72: Automotive Turbochargers Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Turbochargers Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 77: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe in US$

Million by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: European Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: Automotive Turbochargers Market in France by Fuel

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: French Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis

by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: French Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Automotive Turbochargers Market in France by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: French Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: German Automotive Turbochargers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 101: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: German Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: German Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market by Fuel

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 110: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 111: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Turbochargers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 119: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Automotive Turbochargers Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Turbochargers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: United Kingdom Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 124: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Review by Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis in Spain in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 128: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 133: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Russia by Fuel

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million in

Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 137: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Russia by Vehicle

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 146: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 147: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2020-2027



Table 149: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 152: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 160: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 163: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 167: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 172: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Review by Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Automotive Turbochargers Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis in India in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 176: Automotive Turbochargers Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Automotive Turbochargers Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 181: Automotive Turbochargers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Automotive Turbochargers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Automotive Turbochargers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Automotive Turbochargers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 186: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Automotive Turbochargers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Automotive Turbochargers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market

Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 194: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 199: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 200: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 203: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market by

Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 205: Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 206: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 207: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market



