Global Automotive Turbochargers Industry
Global Automotive Turbochargers Market to Reach US$21.3 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 14, 2020, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Turbochargers estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.7% CAGR to reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gasoline segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.2% share of the global Automotive Turbochargers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Turbochargers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.
CNG/Alternate Fuels Segment Corners a 10.9% Share in 2020
In the global CNG/Alternate Fuels segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 359-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG
- Continental AG
- Cummins Inc.
- IHI Corporation
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Turbodyne Technologies Inc.
- Turbonetics Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Road to Commercialization
Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of
Turbochargers in Automobiles
Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards
for Vehicles Across the World
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape
Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel
Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges Growth
Outlook
Growth Driving Factors in a Capsule
Competition
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Turbochargers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in
Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers
Market
Opportunity Indicators
Light Duty Vehicles Score Over Commercial Vehicles in
Turbocharger Demand
Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet & Rising Average Vehicle Life
Drive Demand for Turbochargers in Automotive Aftermarket
Diesel Engines - The Traditional Market for Turbochargers
Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle
Market to Gain Traction
Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth
VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While
Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles
Europe - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for
Turbochargers
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries
Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for
Turbochargers
Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth
Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems
Variable Nozzle Turbochargers
Electronically Driven Turbochargers
R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth
Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth
Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers
in Vehicle Models
Key Issues & Challenges
Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles
Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Turbochargers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Turbochargers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Diesel (Fuel Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Diesel (Fuel Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Diesel (Fuel Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Gasoline (Fuel Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Gasoline (Fuel Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Gasoline (Fuel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: CNG/Alternate Fuels (Fuel Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: CNG/Alternate Fuels (Fuel Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: CNG/Alternate Fuels (Fuel Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Wastegate (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Wastegate (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Wastegate (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Twin-Turbo (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Twin-Turbo (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Twin-Turbo (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: VNT/VGT (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: VNT/VGT (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: VNT/VGT (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Electric (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Electric (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Electric (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Double Axle (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Double Axle (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Double Axle (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Free-Floating (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Free-Floating (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Free-Floating (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: Light-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Light-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Light-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Heavy-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Heavy-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Heavy-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Turbochargers Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United States
by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 47: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United States
by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Review by Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 53: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Turbochargers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Automotive Turbochargers Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market by Fuel Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: Automotive Turbochargers Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Turbochargers Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 77: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe in US$
Million by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: European Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 86: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: Automotive Turbochargers Market in France by Fuel
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis
by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Automotive Turbochargers Market in France by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: French Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: German Automotive Turbochargers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: German Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: German Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market by Fuel
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 110: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 111: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Turbochargers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 119: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Automotive Turbochargers Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Turbochargers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: United Kingdom Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 124: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Review by Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis in Spain in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 128: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 133: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Russia by Fuel
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 137: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Russia by Vehicle
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 141: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 149: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 152: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 160: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 163: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 172: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Review by Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Automotive Turbochargers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis in India in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 176: Automotive Turbochargers Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Automotive Turbochargers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 181: Automotive Turbochargers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Automotive Turbochargers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Automotive Turbochargers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Automotive Turbochargers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Automotive Turbochargers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: South Korean Automotive Turbochargers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive
Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market
Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 194: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive
Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 199: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 200: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market by
Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 205: Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 206: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 207: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 208: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707103/?utm_source=PRN
