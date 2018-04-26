Global Automotive V2X Communication Market 2018-2022: Strong Competition Among DSRC and C-V2X Technologies

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive v2x communication market to grow at a CAGR of 29% during the period 2017-2022.
Global Automotive V2X Communication Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of V2X communication technology consisting of antennas, a V2X processor, and a software stack as an important enabler of the complete system.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is regulations pertaining to V2X communication. One trend that is affecting the market is development in the form of V2X device certifications. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is no defined safety parameters
Key vendors
- Autotalks
- Continental
- Delphi
- NXP Semiconductors
- Savari
- Qualcomm Technologies
