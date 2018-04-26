Global Automotive V2X Communication Market 2018-2022: Strong Competition Among DSRC and C-V2X Technologies

The global automotive v2x communication market to grow at a CAGR of 29% during the period 2017-2022.



Global Automotive V2X Communication Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of V2X communication technology consisting of antennas, a V2X processor, and a software stack as an important enabler of the complete system.



According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is regulations pertaining to V2X communication. One trend that is affecting the market is development in the form of V2X device certifications. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is no defined safety parameters



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

Autotalks

Continental

Delphi

NXP Semiconductors

Savari

Qualcomm Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Automotive V2X communication: Introduction

Types of V2X technologies

Types of connectivity medium for V2X communication

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY V2X TECHNOLOGIES

Segmentation by V2X technologies

Comparison by V2X technologies

V2V - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

V2I - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by V2X technologies

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development in the form of V2X device certifications

Strong competition among DSRC and C-V2X technologies

Development in the form of V2X message analysis software suite

Growing popularity of truck platooning system

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Autotalks

Continental

Delphi*

NXP Semiconductors

Savari

Qualcomm Technologies

PART 15: APPENDIX

