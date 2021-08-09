Global Automotive Valves Markets Analysis 2016-2020 & Forecasts 2021-2026 Featuring Cummins, Aisin Seiki, Hitachi, BorgWarner, Valeo, Aptiv, Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, & Eaton

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Valves Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV), By Electric Vehicle Type, By Product Type (Engine, A/c, Brake, Thermostat, Fuel System and Others), By Function Type, By Application, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Valves Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% until 2026 due to the growing automotive industry, increasing vehicle production and the growing demand for automotive components.

Moreover, the increasing demand for light weight vehicle components and fuel-efficient vehicles drives the automotive valves market. In terms of electric vehicle type, hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) category accounted for the largest share among all the electric vehicle types in 2020 and it is expected to dominate the electric valves market among all the electrical vehicles type throughout the forecast period as well.



The Asia-Pacific automotive valves market is projected to account for a considerable portion of the Global Automotive Valves Market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive valves market is mainly attributable to the increasing vehicle production in the developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, China and Japan.

Furthermore, increasing installation of upgraded technology features such as ABS, automatic transmission and start-stop systems is expected to add to the demand for supporting valves, globally.



Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Valves Market are Cummins Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Aptiv PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc among others.

