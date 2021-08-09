Global Automotive Valves Markets Analysis 2016-2020 & Forecasts 2021-2026 Featuring Cummins, Aisin Seiki, Hitachi, BorgWarner, Valeo, Aptiv, Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, & Eaton
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Valves Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV), By Electric Vehicle Type, By Product Type (Engine, A/c, Brake, Thermostat, Fuel System and Others), By Function Type, By Application, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Valves Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% until 2026 due to the growing automotive industry, increasing vehicle production and the growing demand for automotive components.
Moreover, the increasing demand for light weight vehicle components and fuel-efficient vehicles drives the automotive valves market. In terms of electric vehicle type, hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) category accounted for the largest share among all the electric vehicle types in 2020 and it is expected to dominate the electric valves market among all the electrical vehicles type throughout the forecast period as well.
The Asia-Pacific automotive valves market is projected to account for a considerable portion of the Global Automotive Valves Market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive valves market is mainly attributable to the increasing vehicle production in the developing economies of the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, China and Japan.
Furthermore, increasing installation of upgraded technology features such as ABS, automatic transmission and start-stop systems is expected to add to the demand for supporting valves, globally.
Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Valves Market are Cummins Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Aptiv PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc among others.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Valves Market, in terms of value & volume.
- To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Valves Market based on vehicle type, electric vehicle type, product type, function type, application and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Valves Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. In the Global Automotive Valves Market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Valves Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Automotive Valves Market.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Automotive Valves Market.
- Cummins Inc.
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Valeo S.A.
- Aptiv PLC
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Eaton Corporation plc
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Automotive Valves Market, By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)
Global Automotive Valves Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
Global Automotive Valves Market, By Product Type
- Engine (Inlet & Outlet) Valves
- A/c Valve
- Brake Valve
- Thermostat Valve
- Fuel System Valve
- Solenoid Valve
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valve
- Tire Valve
- Water Valve
- AT Control Valve
Global Automotive Valves Market, By Function Type
- Electric
- Pneumatic
- Hydraulic
- Others
Global Automotive Valves Market, By Application
- Engine System
- HVAC System
- Brake System
Global Automotive Valves Market, By Region
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Turkey
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
