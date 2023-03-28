Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive variable valve timing (vvt) and start-stop system market grew from $41.32 billion in 2022 to $50.95 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The automotive variable valve timing (vvt) and start-stop system market is expected to grow to $100.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%.

Bosch Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., AISIN CORPORATION, Valeo, DENSO CORPORATION, Hitachi Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Tenneco Inc., EXEDY Corporation, Fiat, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Sensata Technologies are major players in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market.

The variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems market consists of sales of variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems using technology including belt-driven alternator starter, enhanced starter, direct starter, and integrated starter generator. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems refer to a process of altering the timing of a valve lift event. With variable valve timing, the valves are open for shorter periods during idling or light acceleration, so less air-fuel mixture goes into the engine and helps reduce emissions. The automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems are used to improve performance, fuel economy, or emissions and is widely used in combination with variable valve lift systems.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems market in 2022. The regions covered in this automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems are diesel VVT systems and gasoline VVT systems. A diesel VVT system is the technique of changing the timing of a valve lift event, and it's frequently done to increase efficiency, reduce emissions, or all three. It is employed in several vehicle types, such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles types. The various technology types include cam-phasing and cam-phasing plus changing. The types of valvetrains include SOHC and DOHC valvetrains.



Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system markets going forward. Fuel-efficient vehicles are vehicles or engines that give better mileage per gallon of fuel than other less efficient models. A technology called valve-timing, which regulates the timing of a valve lift event, is frequently applied to increase performance, fuel efficiency, or pollution.



Technological innovations and advancements have emerged as key trends in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market. Major companies operating in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system markets are developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



The countries covered in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Characteristics



3. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Trends And Strategies



4. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market



5. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Segmentation By Fuel Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Diesel VVT System

Gasoline VVT System

6.2. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

6.3. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cam-Phasing

Cam-Phasing Plus Changing

6.4. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Segmentation By Valvetrain, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

SOHC

DOHC

7. Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

